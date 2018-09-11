Public Record
Fostoria
accidents
Tuesday:
• Complainant reported a semi came down Walnut Street and took out his mailbox in the 1700 block at 1:10 p.m. Officer advised complainant of options.
citations
Tuesday:
• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West Fremont and North Countyline streets.
• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.
• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West Fremont and North Countyline streets
Monday:
• Officer issued a warning for a traffic violation following a traffic stop at Midblock and West Lytle Street.
• Officer issued a warning for a prohibited turn following a traffic stop on North Main Street.
• Officer issued a citation following a report of a two-vehicle non-injury crash at North Town and Sandusky streets at 5:16 p.m.
• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at North Main and East North streets.
vandalism
Tuesday:
• A Sumner Street resident reported someone drove through his yard and damaged his yard and landscaping.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• Officers conducted a home visit on Peeler Drive.
• Caller reported a subject with a possible warrant headed eastbound on East Lytle Street. Officer was unable to locate.
• Officers conducted follow ups on South Countyline Street and West Jones Road.
• A city employee reported illegal dumping at the city’s compost pile on South Union Street. Officer made contact with the subject who dumped insulation and gave them a summons to appear in court for littering.
• Caller reported a reckless driver speeding and traveling left of center on Park Avenue. Officer located the subject sleeping in his vehicle; subject stated he had taken his granddaughter to school in Findlay and he was tired; was advised of the complaint.
• Officers conducted building checks on North Main Street, North Countyline Street, Spruce Street, East Lytle Street and Columbus Avenue,
• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 hang up call from a West Fourth Street address. Tiffin Police Department then received a 9-1-1 call from a subject stating his wife unplugged the TV and they were arguing at this address. Officer spoke to subjects who were not getting along and were being petty; advised to treat each other better.
Monday:
• Fostoria’s K-9 unit assisted Wood County Sheriff’s Office in search of a suicidal male; unable to locate.
• Officer was checking on a vehicle on East Lytle Street; no problems.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding animals being abandoned on East Crocker Street. Officer spoke with a neighbor who stated the resident had been home within the last couple of days; contacted the humane society.
• Complainant requested an officer’s assistance near West Tiffin and South Adams streets.
• Complainant reported she was assaulted at a North Countyline Street location. Statements would be collected and completed for assault charges.
fire runs
Tuesday:
• Squad was dispatched to the 400 block of Stadium Drive at 2:27 a.m.
Seneca County
thefts
Tuesday:
• Complainant reported an air conditioner was stolen from a West Ohio 18 location.
miscellaneous
Monday:
• Complainant reported he heard subjects in the roadway and field on North County Road 41; stated the dogs were barking and flashlights were shining in the windows. Deputy was unable to locate.
• Caller reported a male standing by a stop sign at the intersection of West Township Road 112 and West Ohio 18 attempted to flag them down as they were driving by. Deputy was unable to locate.
• Caller reported a vehicle pulled out in front of him near West Ohio 12 and West Township Road 84, causing him to go off the roadway.