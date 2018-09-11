Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a semi came down Walnut Street and took out his mailbox in the 1700 block at 1:10 p.m. Officer advised complainant of options.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West Fremont and North Countyline streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West Fremont and North Countyline streets

Monday:

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic violation following a traffic stop at Midblock and West Lytle Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a prohibited turn following a traffic stop on North Main Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a report of a two-vehicle non-injury crash at North Town and Sandusky streets at 5:16 p.m.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at North Main and East North streets.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• A Sumner Street resident reported someone drove through his yard and damaged his yard and landscaping.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officers conducted a home visit on Peeler Drive.

• Caller reported a subject with a possible warrant headed eastbound on East Lytle Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officers conducted follow ups on South Countyline Street and West Jones Road.

• A city employee reported illegal dumping at the city’s compost pile on South Union Street. Officer made contact with the subject who dumped insulation and gave them a summons to appear in court for littering.

• Caller reported a reckless driver speeding and traveling left of center on Park Avenue. Officer located the subject sleeping in his vehicle; subject stated he had taken his granddaughter to school in Findlay and he was tired; was advised of the complaint.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Main Street, North Countyline Street, Spruce Street, East Lytle Street and Columbus Avenue,

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 hang up call from a West Fourth Street address. Tiffin Police Department then received a 9-1-1 call from a subject stating his wife unplugged the TV and they were arguing at this address. Officer spoke to subjects who were not getting along and were being petty; advised to treat each other better.

Monday:

• Fostoria’s K-9 unit assisted Wood County Sheriff’s Office in search of a suicidal male; unable to locate.

• Officer was checking on a vehicle on East Lytle Street; no problems.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding animals being abandoned on East Crocker Street. Officer spoke with a neighbor who stated the resident had been home within the last couple of days; contacted the humane society.

• Complainant requested an officer’s assistance near West Tiffin and South Adams streets.

• Complainant reported she was assaulted at a North Countyline Street location. Statements would be collected and completed for assault charges.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Squad was dispatched to the 400 block of Stadium Drive at 2:27 a.m.

Seneca County

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported an air conditioner was stolen from a West Ohio 18 location.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Complainant reported he heard subjects in the roadway and field on North County Road 41; stated the dogs were barking and flashlights were shining in the windows. Deputy was unable to locate.

• Caller reported a male standing by a stop sign at the intersection of West Township Road 112 and West Ohio 18 attempted to flag them down as they were driving by. Deputy was unable to locate.

• Caller reported a vehicle pulled out in front of him near West Ohio 12 and West Township Road 84, causing him to go off the roadway.

