Patriotic painters

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Sherry Hayfield poses for a picture with his wooden American flag Monday afternoon at Good Shepherd Home. The nursing home hosts a men’s workshop once a month where gentlemen residents have the opportunity to complete different crafts to keep or sell at various GSH events. If sold, the monies collected are put back into the mens’ workshop fund. On Monday, about seven men painted boards red, white and blue, adding white stars to create a wooden American flag decoration. Throughout the craft, residents and volunteers sang various patriotic tunes, such as the Star Spangled Banner, in honor of 9/11. The city of Fostoria will join in recognition today at 9:59 a.m. with a Remembrance Ceremony at the Fostoria Fire Station.

Comments

comments