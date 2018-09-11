Fostoria remembers 9:11:01

By MORGAN MANNS

It started out as an ordinary day.

Men, women and children were going through their routines, eating breakfast and getting ready for work or school.

But at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, their lives changed forever.

“We remember the sights, the sounds, the fear, the anger and the sadness of losing so many souls,” Fostoria police Chief Keith Loreno said Tuesday during a remembrance ceremony. “Everyone wanted to know why. Everyone wanted it to be nothing more than a nightmare that would end. Unfortunately, it was not so.”

The first of four hijacked planes crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York at 8:46 a.m. At 9:03 a.m., the second plane crashed into the south tower, which collapsed at 9:59 a.m. The north tower succumbed to the devastation and collapsed at 10:28 a.m.

Nearly 3,000 civilians, 343 firefighters and 60 law enforcement officers lost their lives that day, while the lives of countless others were forever changed.

Dozens of community members came together Tuesday to remember their fellow Americans who perished 17 years ago as well as those who continue to suffer and to recognize those who continue to put their lives on the line to ensure nothing so tragic ever happens again.

When the planes hit the towers, Fostoria fire Chief Brian Herbert said 24,000 gallons of jet fuel ignited into a fire that spread into 100,000 tons of organic debris and 230 gallons of transformer, heating and diesel oils that were in the building, sending off a giant toxic fume of soot, dust and cauterized building materials.

As first responders conducted rescue and recovery efforts, the fire continued, exposing those individuals to chemicals such as asbestos, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide and others.

Now, 17 years later, nearly 10,000 first responders and others have been diagnosed with cancer from that exposure. According to Herbert, deaths due to cancer linked from exposure to the toxic fumes that emitted from the twin towers are approaching 180, well over half the losses on Sept. 11, 2001.

“So on this day, it’s important for all Americans to remember not only the 2,974 victims confirmed to have died on that tragic day, but also the countless other first responders dealing with “¦ health issues that serve as a daily reminder of what happened,” Herbert said.

While so many Americans vividly remember how the tragic events unfolded that day, Loreno said it’s surreal to him that at this time next year, some adults will have been born after Sept. 11, 2001.

“The tragedy is a mere lesson in school history books, with commentary from their parents who remember that day,” he said, expressing his hope that American citizens can teach students a lesson not included in those books.

“On that day there were only Americans,” he said. “No one was black. No one was white. No one was brown. On that day, no one knew of any ethnic group other than being American. No one cared about anything that would divide us. All that mattered was that we had to stand up together and support each other in a great time of need.

“It is on this day of remembrance that we should go back and pass on our lessons learned. We can be supportive. We can respect each other. And we can be there for each other.”

Both chiefs expressed their gratitude for their fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement, fire and EMS and the military, both in Fostoria and across the nation, for their service.

That gratitude was echoed in the words of Pastor Bernie Dickson with the Church of the Nazarene and Pastor Jerry Copeland with Bethel Baptist Church, who provided prayers throughout the ceremony Tuesday.

The United Veterans of Fostoria Honor Guard gave a salute and taps to end the ceremony, at which point community members went to the veterans and first responders and shook their hands, embraced them in hugs and thanked them for their service to Fostoria and the United States.

“On this day of all days, put those petty difference behind you,” Mayor Eric Keckler gave the final remarks. “Life is so fleeting. Just like that, it can be over. Call someone you’re mad at or haven’t talked to in a long time and tell them you forgive them; tell them you love them. Because the people who lost their lives during this horrible day maybe didn’t have that chance.”

