Arcadia BOE okays purchase of safety doors

ARCADIA — The Arcadia school board on Tuesday approved the purchase of 22 doors for elementary school rooms from Northwest Ohio Masonry.

This is part of the Hancock County “Boot” effort to secure classroom doors in the event of an emergency or intruder.

The current Arcadia Elementary School classroom doors have glass material in the bottom section.

Separately, the school board purchased a backup transformer for $21,500. Obtained from ANIXTER, the equipment will serve as a replacement.

According to school officials, a backup transformer can take a day or two to install.

In other business, the school board:

• Will allow the Arcadia FFA to travel to Indianapolis, Indiana for the National FFA Convention next month.

• Renewed an agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

• Heard that the Ohio Department of Education has honored Arcadia as a “school for special education” due to its programs for special education students.

