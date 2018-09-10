Rain or shine, we dine

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

AMBER HERBERT / for the Review Times

ProMedica Executive Chef Hannah Robertson and her team of volunteers, including her daughter Olevia Alvarez, 7, prepare plates to be served Saturday at the Farm To Table feast on Main Street hosted by Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with area businesses. Rain forced the event under tents but it did not dampen the spirits of the diners attending the second annual dinner featuring food locally-sourced from area farmers and producers. Robertson and her team donated their time to work with area producers to bring locally-grown items from the farm to the fork. The three-course meal started with charcuterie which included cured meats, domestic and imported cheese, crostini, grilled vegatables, roasted bulbs of garlic and blue cheese custard topped with candied walnuts. The entree featured braised pork belly served on Gruyere polenta with beets, roasted fennel and shaved carrot crisp. Dessert was a lemon and lavendar panna cotta.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Steelers-Browns Stats

Posted On09 Sep 2018

Browns Don’t Lose, Tie Steelers 21-21 In Sloppy Game

Posted On09 Sep 2018

Bengals Rally Late To Spoil Luck’s Return With 34-23 Win

Posted On09 Sep 2018

Grichuk Hurt In Odd Accident, Blue Jays Top Indians 6-2

Posted On09 Sep 2018

Despite Trump Tweet, Ford Says It Won’t Make Hatchback In US

Posted On09 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

Prep Football Saturday’s Results NW Ohio Game Lima Central Cath. 43, Ada 20 Around Ohio Akr. Buchtel 28, Peninsula Woodridge 2 Akr.
Posted On 09 Sep 2018
Off

Prep volleyball: Chieftains defeat Fostoria

BASCOM — Peyton Hoover and Olivia Savidge combined for 30 kills and Abbi Roerdink delivered 29 assists as Hopewell-Loudon toppled Fostoria
Posted On 09 Sep 2018
Off

Cross country: Moes, Cozette lead Lakota harriers at Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — Lakota’s returning state qualifiers, Dylan Moes and Reilly Cozette, put together solid efforts at the 50th Tiffin Cross
Posted On 09 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company