Rain or shine, we dine

AMBER HERBERT / for the Review Times

ProMedica Executive Chef Hannah Robertson and her team of volunteers, including her daughter Olevia Alvarez, 7, prepare plates to be served Saturday at the Farm To Table feast on Main Street hosted by Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with area businesses. Rain forced the event under tents but it did not dampen the spirits of the diners attending the second annual dinner featuring food locally-sourced from area farmers and producers. Robertson and her team donated their time to work with area producers to bring locally-grown items from the farm to the fork. The three-course meal started with charcuterie which included cured meats, domestic and imported cheese, crostini, grilled vegatables, roasted bulbs of garlic and blue cheese custard topped with candied walnuts. The entree featured braised pork belly served on Gruyere polenta with beets, roasted fennel and shaved carrot crisp. Dessert was a lemon and lavendar panna cotta.

