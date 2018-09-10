Public Record

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• Caller reported a traffic control box was struck and knocked to the ground at South Main and East South streets at 8:07 p.m.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving off of a state highway following a traffic stop at West Culbertson and North Union streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic control device violation following a traffic stop at North Countyline and Kennard streets.

thefts

Sunday:

• Complainant reported prescription medication was stolen from their unlocked vehicle while on North Main Street.

• A Buckley Street employee reported a family skipped out of paying their bill. Officer made contact with the owner of the vehicle.

vandalism

Monday:

• Complainant reported the passenger side window to his vehicle was busted out and his vehicle was broken into while on Grape Street.

• A Sycamore Street complainant reported her safe and debit card are missing. Incident is under investigation.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller reported a male was threatening her friend at a McDougal Street location. Subjects were gone prior to officer’s arrival; advised of options.

• Subject came on station to report her son took her vehicle without permission. Statements were collected and advice was given on how to pursue charges.

• Officer was out on follow ups on North Main Street, West Jones Road.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding being threatened by a subject while in a vehicle. Officer noted the incident occurred while in Tiffin; advised subject to contact Tiffin Police Department immediately to make a report.

• Officer conducted home visits on West Fremont Street, East Crocker Street, Palmer Street, Beier Drive, West South Street, West Jackson Street, West Tiffin Street,

• The dog warden requested an officer for assistance at a Bulger Avenue address.

• Complainant reported someone ransacked her vehicle on South Main Street; nothing was taken.

• Officers conducted building checks on Independence Avenue, South Union Street, Sandusky Street, HL Ford Drive, Park Avenue, Walnut Street, Perrysburg Road, North Countyline Street, East Jones Road, North Main Street.

• Tiffin Police Department advised of a possible theft from a vehicle on West Lytle Street. Officer spoke to subject who wanted the police to know her brother had threatened to damager her vehicle; advised she heard her alarm go off and saw her brother and someone else running from it but it didn’t appear to be damaged; requested extra patrol.

• Findlay Police Department requested assistance in contacting an individual on Maple Street. Contact was made.

Sunday:

• Officers conducted building checks on East Tiffin Street, Sandusky Street,

• Caller reported a female with suicidal thoughts. Officer transported subject from Columbus Avenue to the hospital.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS was dispatched for an unresponsive female at 9:39 a.m. in the 700 block of Circle Drive.

• Squad responded to the 400 block of West Lytle Street for an unresponsive female at 8:18 a.m.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject on North County Road 5. Deputy spoke to the subject; everything was fine.

Sunday:

• A West Ohio 18 caller requested a deputy for a juvenile receiving threatening text messages.

