Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Complainant reported a two-vehicle private property crash in the 100 block of East Lytle Street at 3:47 p.m.

arrests

Friday:

• A male subject was taken into custody on a local warrant after the EMS squad was flagged down by an agitated subject who fled the area of West Center and North Vine streets.

• Dusten Allan Hunt, 31, Findlay, was arrested in Findlay on a warrant out of Fostoria.

Thursday:

• A male subject was taken into custody on a warrant at a North Poplar Street location.

• A female subject was arrested near Elm and North Countyline streets on a warrant; subject admitted to having contraband.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Springville Avenue and East Zeller Road.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Springville Avenue and East Zeller Road.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West Ridge Drive and Oxford Lane.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Van Buren Street and West Ridge Drive.

• Officer issued a parking citation for parking in the boulevard on Columbus Avenue.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on Findlay Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on West North Street.

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at East Zeller Road and Springville Avenue.

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at U.S. 23 and Bradner Street.

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop on Perrysburg Road.

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for a seatbelt violation and a warning for loud music following a traffic stop on Perry Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on North Town Street.

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on West Lytle Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at South Countyline and West Lytle streets.

• Officer issued a citation for a seatbelt violation.

• Officer issued a warning for two brake lights required following a traffic stop at Midblock and West Lytle Street.

thefts

Thursday:

• An East Crocker Street complainant reported a missing temp tag on their vehicle.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A Stearns Road caller requested an officer for issues with their bank account. Officer advised it was a civil issue.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Summit Street.

• Officers conducted home visits on Lynn Street, East Tiffin Street, East Crocker Street,

• A Sandusky Street caller requested an officer for directions.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 hangup from a Findlay Street location. Officer was unable to locate any disturbances.

• Caller advised of an open door at an Elwood Avenue address. Officer noted the residence was unoccupied; dispatch was to contact the owner to secure the property.

• Officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from a North Countyline Street porch.

• Complainant requested an officer to a Walnut Street address for a juvenile who was refusing to go to school. Officer noted the juvenile would be attending school.

• Officers conducted building checks on Sandusky Street, North Wood Street, North Main Street, West Lytle Street, East Lytle Street, North Corporate Drive, East Zeller Road, Springville Avenue, North Countyline Street, West Market Street and Plaza Drive.

• Officer was out with a vehicle on North Countyline Street after hours; noted the vehicle was unoccupied and not secured; secured vehicle.

• Subject came on station to report someone possibly got a hold of his credit card as he was unable to use it.

• Officer secured an open door at a North Wood Street location while conducting a building check.

Thursday:

• Officer secured an open door at a North Countyline Street location after checking the building.

• Caller requested an officer for a vehicle on East Tiffin Street. Officer noted the vehicle was not suspicious.

• A Peeler Drive complainant wanted to speak with an officer regarding an issue with a female and juveniles. Officer warned subjects for disorderly conduct and advised of options.

• Caller complained of loose dogs on West Eagle Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported a juvenile was walking around Arthur Avenue with a BB gun. Officer noted the juvenile did not have a firearm; it was a toy gun that made noise.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Poplar Street.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a female subject on 42nd Street. Officer spoke to a neighbor who noted they saw the subject in a vehicle earlier; no cause for alarm.

• A Peeler Drive complainant advised of two males riding mini bikes on the property. Officer spoke to the subjects and advised them to quit or they would be trespassed.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A North U.S. 23 caller requested a deputy in reference to a suspicious text message.

Thursday:

• Callers advised hearing hollering to “stop” coming from a South U.S. 23 location. Deputy spoke with subjects and there were no problems.

• A North U.S. 23 complainant reported their neighbor had uprooted all of their pumpkins.

