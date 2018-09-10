Local ceremony to honor lives lost in 9/11 attack

By MORGAN MANNS

Nearly 17 years have passed since the lives of American citizens were changed forever.

But Fostoria remembers.

At 9:59 a.m. Sept. 11, 2001, the first tower collapsed after terrorists hijacked two planes and flew them into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York.

Nearly 3,000 civilians, 343 firefighters and 60 law enforcement officers lost their lives that day, while the lives of countless others were forever changed.

Although days, weeks, months and years have passed, Fostoria will never forget.

The city will join organizations and individuals across the country and around the globe in remembering and honoring thousands of lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

This year’s 9/11 Remembrance Memorial ceremony will take place at the Fostoria Fire station, 233 W. South St., at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday, in recognition of the time the first tower fell.

“It’s important to try and remember those individuals for the sacrifices they made and the (sacrifices) firefighters and police officers make every day,” Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert said.

He recalled being in Clyde, helping a fellow firefighter put a roof on his grandmother’s house when the news of the fallen towers came across the radio.

“I remember listening to it on the radio and calling the fire chief at the time to see if there was anything we could do,” he said. “It was just a gut reaction. We wanted to get off that roof and help dig through the rubble.”

“The biggest thing I remember from that entire event is how quickly people came together in wanting to assist each other,” Fostoria police Chief Keith Loreno added. “Everyone wanted to help in any way they could, whether it was for families who were displaced or getting information to family members as quickly as possible.”

Although Fostoria couldn’t spare the manpower to leave the city, their hearts joined billions of others as lives across America changed forever.

“To this day, it still has an impact on everything we do,” Herbert said.

A brief ceremony will take place Tuesday to honor the victims of 9/11, their families and all police, fire and first responders for their service to the country.

Herbert and Loreno as well as local clergy members will share a few words.

There will also be a prayer and moment of silence for reflection. The United Veterans of Fostoria Honor Guard will provide a salute and taps.

Officials encourage those who cannot attend Tuesday’s ceremony to take a moment of silence to reflect, pray and pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks, their families and the nation’s police, fire and emergency personnel.

“There’s a whole generation of kids who don’t even remember it who are in the fire service now,” Herbert said. “It’s important that we remember and important that we remind the community that this is a day of remembrance for those who sacrificed it all.”

The ceremony is open to the public. Patrons are asked to refrain from parking in the fire station’s parking lot. Parking on Crocker and Wood streets behind the station will be available.

For more information, call the mayor’s office at 419-435-8282.

“For me, on a personal level, because I come from both sides of the discipline, it’s horrific to think so many public safety officials were killed at one event and so many civilians needlessly murdered as a result of such extreme ideas,” Loreno said. “I hope people use this opportunity to reflect on their community. I see law enforcement being targets of attacks and a lot of criticism. I hope they take this opportunity to look as a community how many things we have in common than not so that we’re able to work towards better safety. … Look at the greatness we’re able to accomplish when we come together.”

For more information on the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, visit www.911memorial.org.

The website offers educational materials, a guide to learn about each victim of the attacks, interactive timeliness and ways to support the National September 11 Memorial throughout the year.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum was dedicated on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as a not-for-profit organization that oversees the 9/11 Memorial at the World Trade Center in New York City. It is open to the public and free to visit.

