Historic weekend bids farewell to season of Farmers’ Markets

Downtown Fostoria will be chocked full of family-fun activities Saturday.

FOSTORIA FARMERS’ MARKET

The last Fostoria Farmers’ Market of the season will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets in downtown Fostoria.

The theme is “Harvest Happenings” and is sponsored by Mennel Milling. Attendees will be able to sample their famous popcorn and breads as well as have a chance to win several Mennel product baskets. There will also be displays and interactive activities promoting the history and awareness of the local company.

Separately, the Fostoria Tuba Ensemble will perform beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Fresh, local produce and fall flowers will be available from Barb & Dicks, Joseph’s Greenhouse, Mr. Basket and the Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. Senior and WIC produce vouchers are accepted at Barb & Dicks.

There will also be baked goods from Country Crafts and Susan Engle; Coonies Kettle Corn; Maple Syrup; honey products from Just Natural Sweeteners; homemade jellies, soaps, jewelry and painted gourds from Just Jammin & Stuff; natural lotions and soaps from Appalachian Wilderness; Amish brooms, onions and laundry detergent from the Fostoria Lions Club; Ruth Hasselman, Peg Kauffman and Pat Coronado’s many hand-sewn items; Sue Chandler with country farmhouse décor; Prairie Song Pottery and doggie treats; Linda Perrine’s wind chimes and garden art; Paparazzi and Premiere Jewelry; Scentsy; MaryKay; Abby Everding’s outlet covers, wreaths and hair bows; Savvy Hair Expressions will have their fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Awareness; Eastern Star will have Mennel Popcorn and gel candles; Costco; the Review Times; Fostoria Glass Gallery; MaryKay; and Relay for Life will have BBQ dinner tickets, t-shirts and various items.

The Seneca County Health Department will be on hand with good nutritional information and attendees will be able to register to vote in this fall’s election.

The Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches and muffins in the Masonic building across the street from the market and Slingers Hot Dogs will be available.

The Fostoria Farmers’ Market is sponsored by the Fostoria Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. and the Review Times. For more information, visit Fostoria Farmers’ Market on Facebook, email fostoriamarket@yahoo.com or call 419-435-1718.

ALLEN CAR CENTENNIAL

The last market of the season will take place in conjunction with the Allen Car Centennial.

Fostoria’s Allen Car, manufactured by Fostoria’s Allen Motor Car Company, is one of 11 known to exist still today out of thousands that were built in 1918.

Celebrating the 100th birthday of the Allen Car, the event strives to educate guests on the rich history of their home town through various family-fun activities.

All three of the Fostoria Area Historical Society’s museums — Fostoria Museum, 123 W. North St.; Foster’s Museum, 105 N. Main St.; and the History Corner, 123 N. Main St. — will be open throughout the day showing off artifacts from Fostoria’s past.

The History Corner will be offering various children’s activities, including face painting, a root beer float stand and ice cream sundaes.

Weather permitting, the Allen Car will be put on display outside the Fostoria Museum for everyone to see.

The downtown festival will also include an antique show and flea market at the YMCA Annex, 125 W. North St., as well as an auto show will take place along Main Street in downtown Fostoria from 12-4 p.m. Registration is free and can be done before the event or the morning of. The first 25 entries will receive a dash plaque.

Other trophies will be awarded throughout the event, including Best of Show and People’s Choice.

PERIOD DRINKS

The main event of the evening will be period drinks, featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from the 1920s as well as live musical entertainment by The Singamajigs, a lady barbershop third-place medalist. When The Singamajigs aren’t performing, music from the era will be played.

The Bourbon Affair, Findlay, will provide libations for the event, which will take place under a tent on West North Street next to the museum.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win raffle items.

Cost is $40 per ticket and includes two 1920’s-style cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as well as a seat at a high-table where ticketholders will enjoy the Jazz Age music. Guests are encouraged to dress in clothing from the ’20s.

Tickets are being sold at the Fostoria Senior Citizens Center, 125 W. North St., from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

Proceeds from the day will go toward renovations of the Fostoria Museum, which was built in 1900 and is in need of new garage doors, a new roof, new windows, a heating and cooling system and other restorations.

