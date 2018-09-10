Disasters happen, prepare now

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

This past weekends wet weather may be a good reminder that September is National Preparedness Month.

This annual event, sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), provides families and businesses with the information and resources they need to plan for, react to, survive and recover from an emergency, before the emergency happens. (https://www.ready.gov/september)

For National Preparedness Month 2018, themed “Disasters happen, prepare now, learn how,” FEMA has prepared a week-by-week calendar of recommended actions property owners can take to be ready if disaster does strike:

Week 1 — Create an emergency plan that includes signing up for emergency alerts and making contingency plans for shelter, evacuation, and family communication.

Week 2 — Learn life-saving skills. CPR is a good place to start, but also be certain you know how to turn off the utilities in your home and ensure your smoke and CO detectors are properly installed and working.

Week 3 — Check your insurance coverage. Once the emergency is over, appropriate and sufficient insurance will be key to getting your life back to normal, or at least on track.

Week 4 — Plan financially for the possibility of a disaster. This goes beyond having a “rainy day fund” for immediate needs. Gather and organize important home, business, insurance, financial, and personal documents and keep them up-to-date and stored in a secure, water-and-fire proof location.

“There’s a difference between surviving a disaster and recovering from a disaster,” said local disaster restoration specialist Richard Franks, owner of SERVPRO® of Hancock County. “Families and businesses who take the time to create both a short- and long-term plan to deal with the unexpected are better able to respond quickly if the unexpected happens, which can improve their chances of survival. Having key information at their fingertips in the aftermath of the emergency can set them on the path to recovery more quickly and with less stress.”

He reminds area commercial and residential property owners they can download the SERVPRO READY app for free at https://ready.servpro.com/home/mobileapp. The app allows users to store essential contact and property information electronically, where it can be accessed with a mobile device in seconds, right from the scene, if disaster strikes.

For local business owners who designate SERVPRO of Hancock County as their disaster mitigation and restoration provider, SERVPRO professionals will conduct a no-cost assessment of their facility, help the owner complete a comprehensive Emergency READY Profile® (ERP) and store that profile in the READY app.

For more information on SERVPRO® of Hancock County, contact Franks at 419-299-3774 or RFranks@servprohancockcounty.com.

Founded in 1967, the SERVPRO® Franchise System is a leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services and mold mitigation and remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,700 individually owned and operated Franchises responds to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. Providing coverage in the United States and Canada, the SERVPRO® System has established relationships with major insurance companies and commercial clients, as well as individual homeowners.

SERVPRO’s Disaster Recovery Team mobilizes from across the country, as needed, to support large storm events. SERVPRO’s Disaster Recovery Team has responded to large loss and storm events across the country, including: 2018 California Wildfires, 2017 Hurricane Harvey, 2017 Hurricane Irma, 2016 Hurricane Matthew, 2016 Louisiana Flooding, 2016 Houston Flooding, 2015 Siberian Express, 2014 Mid-Atlantic Flooding, 2014 Polar Vortex, 2013 Colorado Floods, 2013 Alberta, Canada Floods, 2012 Hurricane Sandy, 2012 Hurricane Isaac, 2011 Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee, 2011 North Dakota Floods, 2010 Tennessee Floods, 2010 New England Floods, 2009 California Wildfires and 2008 Hurricane Ike.

For more information on SERVPRO® and the SERVPRO® Emergency READY Program, visit www.ready.servpro.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Steelers-Browns Stats

Posted On09 Sep 2018

Browns Don’t Lose, Tie Steelers 21-21 In Sloppy Game

Posted On09 Sep 2018

Bengals Rally Late To Spoil Luck’s Return With 34-23 Win

Posted On09 Sep 2018

Grichuk Hurt In Odd Accident, Blue Jays Top Indians 6-2

Posted On09 Sep 2018

Despite Trump Tweet, Ford Says It Won’t Make Hatchback In US

Posted On09 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

Prep Football Saturday’s Results NW Ohio Game Lima Central Cath. 43, Ada 20 Around Ohio Akr. Buchtel 28, Peninsula Woodridge 2 Akr.
Posted On 09 Sep 2018
Off

Prep volleyball: Chieftains defeat Fostoria

BASCOM — Peyton Hoover and Olivia Savidge combined for 30 kills and Abbi Roerdink delivered 29 assists as Hopewell-Loudon toppled Fostoria
Posted On 09 Sep 2018
Off

Cross country: Moes, Cozette lead Lakota harriers at Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — Lakota’s returning state qualifiers, Dylan Moes and Reilly Cozette, put together solid efforts at the 50th Tiffin Cross
Posted On 09 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company