Back to school, back to germs

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

School is back in session and students are bringing home more than homework.

They are bringing home germs.

Fostoria City Schools students have been back in the classroom for one week and during that time 113 absences due to illness have been recorded, school officials report.

At Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, 50 absences due to illness have been recorded while Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School recorded 32 such absences and Riley Elementary School had 26.

Longfellow Elementary School, where preschool and kindergarteners attend, started classes Friday and it has recorded five absences due to illness in the two days it has been open to students.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children in day care or in school can have as many as 8 to 12 colds a years. And that’s just respiratory infections.

So where are the germs? Pretty much everywhere.

Microbiologists at NSF International conducted an experiment to find out where germs were most commonly found in schools. Using two Michigan elementary schools, microbiologists took a range of bacterial samples from a variety of surfaces students come in contact with every day at school. (See Total Aerobic Bacteria per Square Inch graphic).

Although the study was a snapshot in time at these schools, it revealed there were more germs found on an average classroom water fountain spigot than there were on a toilet seat.

In another study by Dr. Charles Gerba and the University of Arizona, the cafeteria table was the germiest place at school.

In addition to the cafeteria table, the most contaminated sites included the computer mouse, which harbored nearly twice as many bacteria than desktops; the bathroom paper towel handle; water fountain; bathroom sink faucets; library table and computer keyboard.

While schools may have a regimen of disinfecting surfaces, a lot of germs can build up throughout the day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.

The CDC’s advise is simple: Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

And wash your hands, often.

“Keeping hands clean through improved hand hygiene is one of the most important steps we can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others,” the CDC reports. “Handwashing is like a ‘do-it-yourself’ vaccine.”

One of the best ways to remove germs and avoid getting sick is through regular handwashing, particularly before and after certain activities, according to the CDC.

“It’s quick, it’s simple, and it can keep us all from getting sick,” the CDC states.

Handwashing involves five steps — Wet, Lather, Scrub, Rinse, Dry.

• Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.

• Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Be sure to lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.

• Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.

• Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

• Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

The CDC recommends these five simple and effective steps to reduce the spread of diarrheal and respiratory illness.

“Cleaning hands at key times with soap and water or hand sanitizer is one of the most important steps you can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to those around you,” the CDC states.

On the Net:

https://www.aap.org

http://www.nsf.org/

https://www.cdc.go

Comments

comments