Wet weather expected

Posted On Sat. Sep 8th, 2018
This weekend is going to be a wet one.

The National Weather Service is predicting significant flooding due to heavy rainfalls from Tropical Storm Gordon beginning today. Light to moderate rain will develop before merging with a developing storm system over the Ohio Valley this evening.

“Torrential rainfall” is expected with the heaviest rain on Sunday.

About two to three inches of rainfall is expected in the tri-county area, with heavier rainfall expected over eastern and central Ohio.

According to the NWS, these rains will create a high flash flood risk in the area. All basin are subject to flooding despite antecedent low streamflow levels and rivers and streams will rise quickly given the intensity of the rain.

Rain will continue Sunday into Sunday evening, clearing Monday. However, high water will continue through at least Tuesday.

A cold front is expected Monday.

