Public Record

arrests

Wednesday:

• A juvenile was taken into custody at a Park Avenue location.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued two citations for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on South Union Street.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension and two lights required following a traffic stop at College Avenue and North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at South Wood and West Lytle streets.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A Sandusky Street complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding the license plates from her vehicle being stolen; stated she witnessed the subject steal them.

Tuesday:

• A Summit Street employee reported a bike was stolen from the location. Officers would be on the look out.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported someone tried to break into his vehicle while on Park Avenue and smashed the right rear side. Officer noted damage was done to two vehicles from someone attempting to break in; extra patrol requested and complaint on file for insurance purposes.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked on East South Street for a lengthy amount of time. Officer spoke to the owner who would have it moved; tires were marked.

• Officer spoke to the owner of a vehicle parked on College Avenue and advised her to have it moved off the street within 48 hours or it would be subject to tow; tires were marked.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Center Street.

• Complainant reported a driver was swerving off the roadway and traveling too fast into town off Ohio 18. Officer spoke to the subject who stated she was fine, just eating.

• Complainant reported his niece was at his Sandusky Street residence getting into the garage and she didn’t have permission to do so; dispatch advised the parties were yelling at each other while on the phone. Officer spoke with female who was there to get her belongings; claimed she didn’t have anything else inside the garage so she would only come back to visit her grandmother.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on College Avenue.

• A Taft Boulevard caller requested officers.

• Caller complained of loud music at a South Wood Street location. Officer warned the homeowner for loud noise and the music was turned down.

Tuesday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of an issue with a juvenile at a West Tiffin Street address; stated a female left with the child. Officer checked all locations the female could have been with no contact.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street, East Tiffin Street and Bannister Street.

• Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol requested an officer to a West Fremont Street address to make contact with a subject whose vehicle was parked on U.S. 224 creating a traffic hazard. Officer was able to make contact.

• Caller reported he heard an alarm coming from a West Tiffin Street location. Officer spoke to the keyholder who had the same issue earlier; was aware of the situation.

• Complainant requested officers for suspicious males on Sandusky Street. Subjects left prior to officer’s arrival.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer in the area of North Township Road 21 for a male on a moped wearing a mask. Officer was unable to locate.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a vehicle going left of center heading into town from the county. Officer didn’t observe any traffic violations.

• Caller requested an officer for a vehicle parked in front of their East Crocker Street driveway. Officer spoke to others in the area who would get the owner to move the vehicle.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a juvenile female on Maple Street.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with officers; didn’t wish to pursue charges.

• Complainant requested officers in the area of Northview Drive and 42nd Street for a male. Officers would be on the look out.

• Complainant reported six juveniles were throwing trash on a South Poplar Street property. Officer noted there was no cause for complaint; subjects were residents and guests.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to a fire alarm activation in the 700 block of West Tiffin Street at 8:40 p.m.

