Callies hosting cornhole competition

Many may agree nonprofit organizations play a key role in improving the quality of life within a community.

Callies Performance Products Inc. takes this to heart every year as they work to raise funds for two local nonprofit charities.

For years, the Fostoria business has hosted a golf outing to support Feed My Kids and Pantry Plus of Seneca County. However, officials said they are switching it up this year, hosting their first Annual Cornhole Tournament to raise those funds.

Slated Sept. 15, the event will kick off at noon at Meadowbrook Park in Bascom.

“When I started working here, the golf outing was the big thing every year,” Gloria Oakley, Callies manager of human resources, said. “This past year, we were asking people to golf and it was just bad timing so we didn’t have very many teams. Our participation numbers have been dwindling so we thought we would change it up and try something different.”

The tournament is seeking teams to participate for a chance to win cash prizes for coming in first, second or third place. Cost is $40 per team of two and includes lunch and a T-shirt for participants.

Lunch will be made by Callies employees and will consist of pulled pork sandwiches, macaroni salad, chips and drinks.

Individuals who do not wish to participate in the tournament may still attend the event to support the charities and enjoy the day. Lunch is $5.

T-shirts, which will include Callies’ logo on the front and a list of sponsors on the back, will be sold for $25.

In addition, the event will feature various door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and raffle items, such as a 55-inch TV, four Cleveland Indians tickets and a parking pass and a Yeti cooler as well as gift cards and other smaller prizes.

“It’s going to be a really relaxed atmosphere,” Oakley said. “Some people are just going to come out to eat and hang out and buy some raffle tickets. It might not be as big as the golf outings we’ve had in the past but it’s a great start to continue supporting local charities.”

Over the past four years, Callies has been able to donate a total of $14,888 to Pantry Plus of Seneca County and Feed My Kids.

Launched more than 20 years ago under First Presbyterian Church, Feed My Kids began as a summer lunch program to feed children during months they weren’t in school. The program now accepts everyone and is offered two days a week for 10 weeks during the summer from June through August.

The program provides a hot meal, which includes a hot entree, vegetable, salad, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, a dessert and milk. Take-out meals are also available.

Although the program is run through the church and the majority of volunteers are from First Presbyterian, volunteers come from other churches, the community and even other towns. They also get funding through the West Ohio Food Bank and donations.

“I actually went there and helped out and I was amazed at the need in the area,” Oakley said. “I had no idea what they did. I didn’t even know what they were. But after I helped, I thought it was definitely a nonprofit worth supporting.”

Such charities rely on donations from local companies or individuals to be able to continue to provide their services to the community.

Pantry Plus of Seneca County is 100 percent locally funded through cash as well as food and basic necessity donations.

The former Fostoria Food Pantry opened in 1982 on West Tiffin Street under the Red Cross before moving to its current location on Main Street in 2000. The pantry offers assistance to any Fostoria or Seneca County resident meeting the federal government’s income guidelines.

In addition to monthly food packages, Pantry Plus of Seneca County also: offers annual holiday food giveaways; has two bulk food giveaways each year; and administers a monthly Box Program for Fostoria residents.

“It’s important to be able to help out some local people in need,” Oakley said. “That’s something our owner and all of us at Callies are pretty passionate about.”

For more information on Callies Performance Products or the Cornhole Tournament, call 419-435-7448. To donate raffle items, become a sponsor or sign up a team, contact Jeremy Robbins at extension 137.

For more information about Feed My Kids, call First Presbyterian Church at 419-435-1884.

For more information about Pantry Plus of Seneca County, call 419-619-0183.

