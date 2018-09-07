Ribbons bring overdose awareness downtown

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

As drug addiction continues to grow throughout the nation, more and more lives are lost to accidental overdoses.

In Ohio alone, opioid overdose was responsible for more than 500,000 years of life expectancy lost during a seven-year period, according to a study conducted by The Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health.

Many local and area residents have friends and family battling addiction. And many have lost loved ones to accidental overdoses.

Meredith Breech is one of those Fostoria residents.

“I have lost quite a few loved ones through drug overdose,” she said.

To bring more awareness to accidental overdoses, Breech and a handful of friends got together last Friday and tied approximately 75 purple ribbons throughout the downtown. She said Mayor Eric Keckler was supportive of the idea and agreed to leaving the ribbons up throughout September.

“After losing so many people close to me to addiction and to heroin overdose, it’s something really close to my heart,” Breech said, adding this is the second year she has covered Main Street in the purple pennants.

“Maybe next year we will have a better turnout and maybe it could be something that’s done city-wide and not just up and down Main Street,” she said.

Breech kicked off the month-long awareness tribute by participating in Rachael’s Ride Aug. 11.

The event marks the passing of 22-year-old Rachael Sarreshteh of Fostoria, who succumbed to her addiction on Aug. 14, 2016. According to previous news reports, she battled her drug dependence for three years, starting with the prescription painkiller Percocet before trying heroin more than a year later.

This year, more than 200 motorcycles participated in the all-day event to promote awareness, education and prevention of heroin addiction. The ride is intended to remember and celebrate the lives of those who have lost their fight with addiction.

“August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day and it kicks off the month of September, which is Overdose Awareness Month,” Breech said.

International Overdose Awareness Day is an annual global event and aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death, according to the International Overdose Awareness Days website.

Ohio is among the top five states with the highest rates of opioid-related overdose deaths, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

On average, approximately eight people die each day in Ohio due to unintentional drug overdose, the Ohio Department of Health reports.

There were 13,059 Ohio deaths from opioid overdose during the seven-year period (2010-2016) of the Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health study. That’s about the population of Fostoria.

“It’s hard to get statistics that are city specific. It’s usually county and just because of coroners’ reports and so forth, those numbers are slow coming, which doesn’t help the issue,” Breech said.

In 2016, unintentional drug overdoses caused the deaths of 4,050 Ohio residents, a 32.8 percent increase compared to 2015 when there were 3,050 overdose deaths, the ODH reports.

To put those numbers in relatable terms, the 4,050 deaths in Ohio would be approximately one-third the population of Fostoria.

That death toll is more than twice the population of the Fostoria City Schools’ student body, which is approximately 1,800 students.

Put another way, if you filled Fostoria Memorial Stadium to its 5,136 seating capacity, only 1,086 of those seated there would be survivors.

“It puts a little perspective on those numbers which, otherwise, people read those numbers and it just doesn’t have quite the impact,” Breech said.

In that same year, the ODH issued an opiate overdose alert for Seneca County in November when there were 10 overdose deaths within a 48-hour period.

To battle the addiction epidemic, there are many rehab and recovery programs throughout the area, Breech said, naming Richie Webber, founder of Fight For Recovery in Sandusky and Rigel Recovery Services in Tiffin. Closer to home, there is also Firelands Counseling and Recovery, 122 W. Center St.

“I’m just trying to do my part,” Breech said. “I’m tired of losing friends and loved ones at such a young age.”

