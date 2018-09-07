Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a hit-skip at 6:29 p.m. in the 700 block of South Main Street.

arrests

Thursday:

• Jamahne Edward Morant, 41, 903 Lincoln Ave., was taken into custody on a local warrant.

• A subject was taken into custody on a local warrant following a traffic stop at Lynn and East Culbertson streets.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a warning following a traffic stop at West Fremont and North Countyline streets.

• Officer issued citations for speed and driving under suspension following a traffic stop at Springville Avenue and Eco Drive.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West Fremont and North Countyline streets.

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on Springville Avenue.

• Officer issued a citation after being flagged down on South Main Street in regards to a traffic crash.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue.

• Officer issued a citation at a South Vine Street address.

• Officer issued a citation for a traffic violation following a traffic stop at Lynn and East Culbertson streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West Fremont and North Countyline streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic control device violation following a traffic stop at Park Avenue and North Vine Street.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic control device violation following a traffic stop on South Main Street.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Officer was out with a male on North Countyline Street.

• An Independence Avenue caller requested an officer for a standby. Officer advised caller of options.

• Officers conducted home visits on East High Street, Sandusky Street,

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a 9-1-1 call regarding an older male driver swerving all over the roadway who almost struck a semi. Officer spoke with the driver, who appeared to be fine; gave warning for traffic.

• A North Countyline Street caller requested an officer for her nephew who was refusing to get up for school. Child was told to get up and go to school; mother was taking care of the issue.

• Officers conducted building checks on West South Street, North Countyline Street.

• Truck driver reported almost hitting a male walking along the roadway near Perrysburg and Stearns roads.

Wednesday:

• Subject came on station to report a friend pulled a knife on him. Male caller wanted to make a complaint regarding an assault that took place between two friends. Officer made contact with the alleged victim who stated she had been assaulted but didn’t wish to pursue charges.

• Caller requested an officer for a disturbance between a male and female on North Poplar Street.

• Officer was out with a vehicle and numerous people on South Poplar Street; gave warnings.

• Subjects came on station to speak with an officer in reference to a juvenile; requested charges.

• A 9-1-1 caller requested an officer for a juvenile female on Van Buren Street. Officer noted the incident took place outside of city limits; juvenile was seeking medical attention; advised of options.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a juvenile at a McDougal Street address. Officer spoke with the parents; no suicidal idealizations were admitted.

• Tiffin Police Department advised of a 9-1-1 call from an East Crocker Street location. Statement forms were left with the grandmother and possible charges to be filed.

• A West South Street caller requested an officer for a juvenile. Witness statements were given to the victim and witnesses; charges to be filed upon completion.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS responded to the 500 block of North Poplar Street at 11:56 p.m. for an unresponsive male. Officers noted the subject had a bad reaction to his medication and the incident didn’t appear to be an overdose.

• Squad was dispatched to the 300 block of East High Street for a male at 7:32 p.m.

• At 4 p.m., EMS was requested for a male with difficulty breathing in the 400 block of McDougal Street.

Seneca County

arrests

Wednesday:

• A juvenile was taken into custody after she ran away from her North County Road 5 home and telling her guardians she would run away again as soon as she got back to the residence.

citations

Thursday:

• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on North County Road 31.

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 101.

thefts

Thursday:

• Complainant came on station to report the theft of a key out of a tractor on West Township Road 116.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Deputy was out with a disabled vehicle on North U.S. 23; driver advised he had someone with a trailer coming out to get it. Vehicle was removed from the roadway.

• Caller stated several cars were blocking traffic on North U.S. 23. Deputy was unable to locate.

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported an unwanted guest inside their South Ohio 587 garage. Deputy spoke with the subject who stated she believed there was unwanted guests because she found corndog sticks with mustard on them and her kids don’t eat those.

• Caller stated she was attempting to get her younger children back from a subject who drove by the South Ohio 587 house and was being threatened by a male.

• Caller requested to speak with a deputy regarding a friend who was traveling and was missing. Deputy noted it was a scam.

