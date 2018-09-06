Woman’s Club fall dinner Sept. 11; apple dumpling project starts Sept. 13

Fostoria Woman’s Club opening fall dinner is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Leonard Skonecki will be the featured speaker, presenting on Fostoria, First and Unique. Dues will be collected and new program books will be available.

Members of the woman’s club also discussed upcoming events during the Sept. 4 meeting.

The apple dumpling project will begin Sept. 13 with orders being accepted by calling 419-435-8611. Callers are asked to leave their name, phone number and order. Cost is $4.50 for a pan of two and $8 for a pan of four unbaked dumplings. Baked dumplings cost $5.50 and $9, respectively.

Dumplings will be made on Monday and Thursday mornings through Oct. 18. Orders can be picked up at the club house, 135 E. Fremont St., from 2-4:30 p.m. on the day of the order. They will also be available at the Fostoria Senior Citizens Center on Sept. 15.

Separately, discussion also included the annual Peddler’s Alley, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4. The event will feature a bake sale, crafts, a lunch room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m.

Openings are still available for vendors by calling Barb Deuble at 419-435-1385.

Other activities for the month include: cook club at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18; luncheon and cards at noon Set. 19; open cards at 1 p.m. Sept. 24; dinner/travelogue at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 with a program on New Zealand by Doris Salis; and lunch bunch at 11 a.m. Sept. 28.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 2.

Comments

comments