Public Record

accidents

Saturday:

• Complainant reported their daughter side-swiped a vehicle on West North Street. Under investigation.

• Tiffin Police Department advised of a 9-1-1 call from East Jones Street regarding a car vs. lawn mower. No injures. Both parties assume fault in accident. Mower should not have been in roadway. Vehicle was probably traveling too fast. Both are going to call it a wash. No damage to truck, mower slightly damaged on back end. Advised of options.

Friday:

• Caller requested an officer for a private property accident. Officer verified damage to passenger side door. Officer advised video will be reviewed.

arrests

Monday:

• Clyde E. Miller was taken into custody following a traffic stop at South Wood and Tiffin streets.

Sunday:

• Brian Holland, 39, Fostoria, arrested on warrants out of Seneca County and Findlay. Officer met deputy in Bascom to transfer subject to Seneca County Jail.

citations

Monday:

• Verbal warning issued following a traffic stop at North McDougal and South Poplar streets. Subject stated he has had title issues; officer advised subject of consequences if he continues to drive the vehicle.

• Citation issued following a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and East Crocker Street.

• Verbal warning issued for one headlight and high beam following a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and East Crocker Street.

Sunday:

• Officer was out at West Tiffin and South Countyline streets with a female on a mini bike. Warning issued for driving on street.

• Verbal warning issued following a traffic stop at West Tiffin and South Union streets.

• Verbal warning issued following a traffic stop at South Corporate Drive.

• Verbal warning for speed issued following a traffic stop at Springville Avenue and Gormley Street.

• Parking citation issued at Peeler Drive.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic control device following a traffic stop at South Town and East Center streets.

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for turn signal violation following a traffic stop at Main and Lytle streets.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic violation following a traffic stop at East Jackson and Buckley streets.

• A citation was issued after Seneca County Sheriff’s Office transfered a 9-1-1 call from an East Crocker Street caller who reported he took his dog outside and the neighbor grabbed the dog and gave it to another neighbor.

• Citation issued following a traffic stop at Springville and Columbus avenues. Vehicle towed.

thefts

Sunday:

• An East Fourth Street caller requested officer for a possible breaking and entering. Caller reported $400 missing from residence; did not see male take the cash but the babysitter said she saw him in the house; advised of options; report on file.

Saturday:

• A Sandusky Street caller reported a male walked into his house and stole a purse. Caller advised the male is his son-in-law and he is across the street. Officer advised high level of intoxication; purse and $80 missing. Officer spoke with subject who denied taking purse. No further leads.

• A Sandusky Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding a TV being stolen off his front porch.

Friday:

• A North Union Street caller requested an officer regarding a possible breaking and entering. Caller reported his door has been kicked in, window has been broken out, his gate has been damaged and his blue nose pit bull wearing a blue nylon collar is missing. Officer advised back yard fence damaged, entry gained through back door, front porch window appears to have been shattered with a shovel kept in the back yard. Caller unsure if the dog was taken or escaped the back yard after fence was damaged. Report on file at this time, no apparent evidence or witnesses.

vandalism

Friday:

• East Fremont Street caller requested an officer regarding vandalism. Complainant requested a report on file. Officer advised complainant to call back if female returns.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Officer out with state trooper at East Lytle and South Poplar streets.

• Officer speaking with a subject at East Crocker and South Main streets; transporting a male to his residence. Subject dropped off in the care of a friend.

• Officer completed building check at East Lytle Street.

• Bulger Avenue caller requested officer for a possible suspicious person. Shed, yard, basement have all been cleared; advised complainant to make sure doors and windows are secure and to call back if needed.

• Park Avenue caller reported fireworks in the area. Officer advised he narrowed it down to somewhere on Lincoln Avenue but no one is out now.

• Cherry Street caller requested officer for a vehicle unlock; vehicle unlocked.

• Alarm company advised of a residential burglar alarm at a North Countyline Street location. Neighbor spoke with officer and advised the residents are not home. All doors are secure and no answer at the door.

• A West North Street caller requested an officer to collect evidence from an accident that occurred on Saturday. Follow up; information will be forwarded to investigating officer.

• McDougal Street caller reported her mother received a harassing phone call from her stepson on Saturday. Stepson was trying to intimidate the mother to give him property that belonged to his deceased father. Estate has gone through probate and all property was left to decedent’s wife. Nothing was left to his son except love and affection. Caller reported a prior incident occurred approximately 1½ years ago when the stepson broke into the house. There was a report made then. Requested a report on file regarding the phone call. Report on file per request.

• Officer out on South Vine Street on a follow up.

• ER staff reported a patient was being treated as a result of domestic violence. Everyone has been advised to come on station and fill out statements.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Department transfered a 9-1-1 call from a Grant Street male reporting his ex is in his residence taking property that does not belong to her. Verbal dispute over property; advised of options.

• Vehicle stopped in roadway at East Center and South Poplar streets. Subject believed she was being followed and wanted to speak to an officer.

Sunday:

• Officer out with two subjects at North Main and East Jackson streets; two juveniles walking home to Lynn Street; reminded of curfew.

• Lynn Street caller reported her 13-year-old son is being unruly. Advised of options.

• Sandusky Street caller reported a male was bit by a dog and the dog is still in the area. Unable to locate dog; transported female to hospital.

• A Plaza Drive caller reported a dog in a vehicle. Vehicle gone upon officer’s arrival.

• Davoli Street complainant requested to speak with an officer about a phone being stolen. Complainant will call back when she gets the phone back. Advised of options.

• North Street caller claimed a known male stole $300 from him. Report taken.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer try to make contact with a male at a Sixth Street location. Male was not home. Message was left for him to call when he gets home.

• Officer flagged down on North Countyline Street for a vehicle unlock.

• Caller reported she witnessed a black male punch a black female in the chest at North Union and West North streets. Female asked caller to call the police. Unable to locate female. Male stated female is following him and will not leave him alone. Male warned for disorderly conduct.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised a 9-1-1 call for an unwanted male on Liberty Street. Officer spoke to both males; argument over drinking beer and holding a puppy; both warned for disorderly conduct if officers have to return.

• North Countyline Street caller reported four female juveniles running in the roadway; one on a bike, one on a scooter, and two on foot. Caller advised them to stay out of the roadway before they got injured and they took off running. Scooter abandoned in the roadway; confiscated until someone can claim ownership. Unable to locate juveniles; scooter impounded.

• Officer out with Ohio State Patrol at East Lytle and South Poplar streets.

Saturday:

• Officer out with individuals arguing at South Poplar and East Crocker streets; advised to take it inside.

• Caller requesting officers regarding two to three juveniles in the Elm and Walnut streets area. Juveniles thought the adult male was “sizing them up;” both parties addressed their thoughts and everything is fine.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding harassment; advised of options; extra patrol for the area.

• Officer enroute with prisoner to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office transfered a 9-1-1 call from Liberty Street; caller reported his brother is at his residence trying to get in and is refusing to leave. Both brothers live there and warned for disorderly. One is intoxicated upstairs in his room and didn’t come down. No issues.

• Officer out with a subject on East Lytle Street; possible warrant. Evidence collected off of female. Consent to search vehicle. One in custody on warrant from Seneca County.

• A North Main Street caller reported several people at location trying to get a vehicle out and owner is not there. Alarm is going off at location. A couple subjects were successful in getting under the hood of a vehicle. Officer will contact owner of business regarding incident.

• West Fremont Street caller reported her cousin was living in a camper in her back yard, cousin is in jail and her boyfriend took off. Camper is still in back yard with cats inside. Advised of options.

• Officer was approached on South Main Street by two juveniles regarding a welfare check on a subject. Juvenile female is fine and in proper hands.

• Officer out talking with subject at West Tiffin and South Union streets.

• Caller reported two vehicles parked on the west side of the street at South Poplar and East Crocker streets where there is no parking and it is causing a traffic hazzard. Officer does not see any no-parking signs on the west side of the street. Both vehicles have been moved.

• West Lytle Street caller reported a white male wearing a red shirt and beard tried to get into her motel room. He was there earlier and came back. Subject confused as to what room was his. Put back into his room.

• Officer out for paper service in the 800 block of South Wood Street.

• Officer out for paper service in the 700 block of South Wood Street.

• A North Countyline Street complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding a customer harassing her and her staff. Officer advised customer has been trespassed from business; advised she understood and would comply.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office transfered a 9-1-1 call from a Peeler Drive juvenile reporting several juveniles are fighting and hitting each other with poles. Officer advised it was kids playing. No reason for police action.

• Caller requested a welfare check on her 84-year-old mother. Officer made contact with the home owner who stated the mother was fine but does not want to call her daughter back.

• Officer flagged down on North Countyline Street by a subject who reported a friend damaged her vehicle door because he was upset. Officer noted passenger side door handle was ripped off; advised of options.

• Officer was out with Ohio State Patrol at State and Lytle streets.

• An Independence Avenue complainant reported he can hear arguing coming from another room. Guests of that room were advised of the complaint and were adamant they were not being loud, but would try to keep it down.

• An Independence Avenue female requested an officer for an unwanted male. Upon officer arrival two males were seen walking from the room.

• Christopher Drive caller requested officer for a bat. Bat removed.

• Officer out with Ohio State Patrol on a traffic stop at West Tiffin and South Vine streets.

• Officer completed a building check on Sandusky Street.

• A Jackson Avenue caller requested an officer regarding phone harassment. Officer attempting to make contact with the other half; subject was advised of options.

Friday:

• Columbus Avenue caller requested officer for a barking dog. Caller called back to say the dog stopped barking.

• A North Union Street caller requested an officer for an unwanted male. Officer advised subjects have left.

• Officer out at football stadium with two subject.

• Officer did a follow up on Columbus Avenue.

• Officer out on a traffic stop at Lewis Street and Columbus Avenue.

• Shelby Police Department advised they received a message from a North Poplar Street juvenile female requesting a welfare check.

• Security company reported a rear door open on Perry Street. Door secured.

• Officer out on paper service on Peeler Drive.

• An East Fourth Street male requested to speak with an officer about bikes. Officer advised issue is a civil matter.

• Security company reported a burglar alarm indicated hallway motion at a North Main Street location. Officer spoke with male who had correct paper work. False alarm.

• Subject came on station in regards to a Facebook post.

• A West Tiffin Street caller requested an officer for stand by for property that was delivered to address. Property recovered.

• Officer was out at a North Main Street location; consent to search given.

fire runs

Monday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Department transfered a 9-1-1 call from a Chesapeake Court caller regarding a 76-year-old-male who was unresponsive; EMS and officer dispatched. Funeral home has body.

Seneca County

accidents

Friday:

• Caller reported a hit/skip on County Road 7.

citations

Monday:

• Citation issued for stop sign following a traffic stop at Michael and Union streets in Bettsville.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Welfare check on juvenile female at a North U.S. 23 location in reference to Tiffin Police Department’s case.

Saturday:

• A 9-1-1 hangup call came from a North Township Road 101 location; static on callback numerous times. Deputy advised everything is OK here. They have been having some phone line issues.

• Deputy relayed with Fostoria Police Division on Seneca County warrant on indictment; subject taken to Seneca County jail.

