Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Caller reported she was in a crash at North Countyline and Summit streets at 11:02 a.m.; advised subjects exchanged info and there was damage to her vehicle.

• Complainant reported someone backed into a sign in a parking lot in the 300 block of Perry Street; would send video footage.

arrests

Tuesday:

• Drew Snowden, no age or address listed, was brought down on a committal.

• Jeremy Lee Allen, 38, 124 E. South St., was brought down on a committal.

• John Barry Cole, 57, 520 N. Countyline St., turned himself in on a warrant out of Hancock County.

Monday:

• A male was taken into custody following a report of an intoxicated male assaulting a 19-year-old on Glenwood Avenue.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on Park Avenue.

• Officer issued citations for disorderly conduct following a report of an assault on Sandusky Street.

Monday:

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street.

thefts

Monday:

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding the theft of a trailer from his McDougal Street property.

• Subject came on station to report theft of a piece of railing from a Van Buren Street location.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller stated his bike was stolen off his McDougal Street porch; advised it was locked with a chain and combination lock, which had been unlocked. Officer noted it was a dispute over the bike, which the ex-roommate claimed the caller had purchased for her; bike was returned to the caller and no charges were filed.

• A Woodward Avenue manager reported a check was dropped off in an envelope and a powdery substance came out of the envelop when it was opened. Incident is under investigation.

• Caller reported a bike behind his Stadium Drive garage that did not belong to him; bicycle was impounded.

• Subject came on station with old shot gun shells for destruction.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on South Main Street.

• Officer conducted a home visit on East Eagle Street.

• Complainant reported a light was on at a condemned residence at McDougal and North Town streets. Officer noted the house was secure.

Monday:

• Caller requested an officer for an unwanted male on Atha Avenue. Subject didn’t make threats and left the residence.

• Seneca County requested mutual aid on West Axline Street. Subject was gone upon officer’s arrival; would be on the look out.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding telephone harassment. Officer left a message with the alleged suspect to contact the police department.

• A South Countyline Street employee reported a male urinated on the side of the building and left westbound on Tiffin Street; provided the vehicle license plate. Officer spoke with the employee and would attempt to contact the owner of the vehicle.

• Complainant reported a Spruce Street resident had two dogs chained up outside with no shelter, water or food. Officer noted the canines were OK.

• Caller reported a male was fishing near West Fremont Street and Lakeview Drive and his boat and trailer were blocking the walking path. Officer spoke with the subject who would move the vehicle.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding phone calls he was receiving about hitting someone’s vehicle; advised he hadn’t been in any type of accident.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Sandusky Street.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of an open 9-1-1 call from a Columbus Avenue address where the male on the other line hung up. Officer spoke with the subject who advised it was an accidental dial; there was no emergency.

• Clyde Police Department requested a welfare check on a female on West Fremont Street. Officer advised the mother made contact with the daughter and she was fine.

• Complainant reported a male was lying in the alley off West Lytle Street and they witnessed two other males drag him into the room. Officer spoke to the subject who was highly intoxicated and the only subject in the room; didn’t notice any injuries or blood.

• Officer was out with an intoxicated male on South Union Street.

Seneca County

arrests

Monday:

• Thomas Flechtner, 31, Tiffin, was arrested on domestic violence charges following a report of a male hitting a female in the mouth and leaving the West Axline Street scene.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller complained of loud music coming from a Thomas Street address in Bettsville; advised they had turned it down but believed they would turn it back up again. Deputy spoke with the subject and advised of the complaint.

• Deputy assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with a search near West U.S. 224 and South Ohio 587.

