FEDC touts successes

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria Economic Development Corp. President Renee Smith presented data from 2016-2018 to commissioners Tuesday morning and requested additional funding from the board.

She said in 2016, 146 new jobs were created and $62.7 million was invested. In 2017, 336 new jobs were created and $59 million was invested.

Two major 2018 projects were highlighted, including a $30 million investment in a 200,000-square-foot facility and a $25 million investment that will bring 75 new jobs.

FEDC has brought in $4.9 million in grant money since 2016, including about $4 million for the county land bank, which aims to clear blighted properties.

After presenting some of the successful development projects and statistics of the past few years, Smith asked commissioners for an additional $30,000 in funding for 2019 to help pay for a full-time planning and development manager. Smith is the only full-time FEDC employee.

No decision was reached Tuesday.

The commissioners currently fund FEDC at about $8,000 a year.

In other business, the board tentatively set the end of March to auction the Carnegie Library building, 108 Jefferson St., which currently houses Seneca County Juvenile and Probate Court. Personnel is in the process of moving to the Seneca County Justice Center, in the former space of the courthouse annex.

In other business, Commissioner Holly Stacy invited the public to attend the Tiffin Historic Trust’s Behind the Facade Tour.

The tour includes stops at the Seneca County Justice Center, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and several other downtown businesses and buildings. The event is 2-5 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are $10 for

adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at Simply Susan’s.

Also during the meeting, the board voted 2-1 to intervene in the Republic Wind Project, at the advice of the county’s counsel, Columbus firm Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease. Commissioner Mike

Kerschner was the dissenting voter.

During appropriations, commissioners approved a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration. The project includes land acquisition, obstruction removal, tree removal and road demolition to make the county airport comply with aviation regulations. The grant will cover 95 percent of the $151,134 project, leaving the county to pay about $7,555.

Commissioners also approved a $500 appropriation adjustment request from the department of job and family services to purchase wellness supplies. The change is to be made within the Public Assistance Budget.

A $3,000 supplemental appropriation to the Ambulance Service Fund was approved. The money is to be used to reimburse a patient.

Commissioners also sanctioned the purchase of two, 2019 John Deere 6110M tractors for $136,572.08 on behalf of the Seneca

County Engineer’s Office. The transaction includes the trade-in of two, 2016 John Deere tractors for $101,000. The net cost of the new equipment is about $35,572.08.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Icelandic air carriers cancel winter flights from Cleveland

Posted On05 Sep 2018

Martin Luther King Jr.’s son to dedicate new library branch

Posted On05 Sep 2018

Police chief: Officer who stunned 11-year-old faces hearing

Posted On05 Sep 2018

Lawmaker wants AC estimates as heat closes Ohio schools

Posted On05 Sep 2018

Indians’ Kipnis On Move To Outfield: ‘I’ve Got A Job To Do’

Posted On04 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football Friday’s Games Blanchard Valley Conference Arlington at Hopewell-Loudon Cory-Rawson at Riverdale Leipsic at Liberty-Benton
Posted On 04 Sep 2018
Off

Prep volleyball: FHS’ Thomas records 1,000th assist

GENOA — Fostoria’s Tyriana Settles and Mary Harris combined for 36 kills on Tuesday and Dakota Thomas reached a career milestone in
Posted On 04 Sep 2018
Off

Prep Volleyball: FHS rolls to tourney title

By SCOTT COTTOS STAFF WRITER Fostoria High School’s volleyball team not only wanted to win its own invitational tournament, but it wanted
Posted On 03 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company