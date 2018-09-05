FEDC touts successes

Fostoria Economic Development Corp. President Renee Smith presented data from 2016-2018 to commissioners Tuesday morning and requested additional funding from the board.

She said in 2016, 146 new jobs were created and $62.7 million was invested. In 2017, 336 new jobs were created and $59 million was invested.

Two major 2018 projects were highlighted, including a $30 million investment in a 200,000-square-foot facility and a $25 million investment that will bring 75 new jobs.

FEDC has brought in $4.9 million in grant money since 2016, including about $4 million for the county land bank, which aims to clear blighted properties.

After presenting some of the successful development projects and statistics of the past few years, Smith asked commissioners for an additional $30,000 in funding for 2019 to help pay for a full-time planning and development manager. Smith is the only full-time FEDC employee.

No decision was reached Tuesday.

The commissioners currently fund FEDC at about $8,000 a year.

In other business, the board tentatively set the end of March to auction the Carnegie Library building, 108 Jefferson St., which currently houses Seneca County Juvenile and Probate Court. Personnel is in the process of moving to the Seneca County Justice Center, in the former space of the courthouse annex.

In other business, Commissioner Holly Stacy invited the public to attend the Tiffin Historic Trust’s Behind the Facade Tour.

The tour includes stops at the Seneca County Justice Center, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and several other downtown businesses and buildings. The event is 2-5 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are $10 for

adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at Simply Susan’s.

Also during the meeting, the board voted 2-1 to intervene in the Republic Wind Project, at the advice of the county’s counsel, Columbus firm Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease. Commissioner Mike

Kerschner was the dissenting voter.

During appropriations, commissioners approved a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration. The project includes land acquisition, obstruction removal, tree removal and road demolition to make the county airport comply with aviation regulations. The grant will cover 95 percent of the $151,134 project, leaving the county to pay about $7,555.

Commissioners also approved a $500 appropriation adjustment request from the department of job and family services to purchase wellness supplies. The change is to be made within the Public Assistance Budget.

A $3,000 supplemental appropriation to the Ambulance Service Fund was approved. The money is to be used to reimburse a patient.

Commissioners also sanctioned the purchase of two, 2019 John Deere 6110M tractors for $136,572.08 on behalf of the Seneca

County Engineer’s Office. The transaction includes the trade-in of two, 2016 John Deere tractors for $101,000. The net cost of the new equipment is about $35,572.08.

Comments

comments