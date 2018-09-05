City Council OKs spec building loan

Plans continue to be made on the construction of another speculative building in Fostoria.

On Tuesday, Fostoria City Council unanimously approved a loan in the sum of $750,000 from the Revolving Loan Fund for Ohio Logistics IV, LLC, for the construction of a 200,000 square-foot spec building.

According to the ordinance, the principal will be repaid at 2.85 percent interest per annum over a 100-year period, with interest-only payments for the first year.

Additionally, it states the loan “does not consist of monies generated by income tax nor property tax.”

“I think it’s important that people understand this money doesn’t come from city finances,” Mayor Eric Keckler said Tuesday. “It’s money given to the city by the state for projects like this to foster economic development.”

Construction plans for the building, which will be located at the corner of Ohio 12 and Weaver Road, were approved by Fostoria Planning Commission Thursday.

Fostoria Economic Development Corporation President Renee Smith stated there was no further information she could yet share on plans for the structure, which will be the second spec building to be built within Fostoria’s city limits over the past few years.

The city constructed a 40,000 square-foot spec building in the summer of 2016 at the Fostoria Industrial Park. In 2017, the building was sold for $1.2 million to FleetOhio, LLC, which is leasing to Treves, a manufacturer of noise-reducing parts for cars.

Separately, council approved the establishment of an underground storage tank fund Tuesday evening. According to Safety Service Director Deb Hellman, the ordinance is a requirement of the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure the city is being financially responsible and has the appropriate funds to cover the deductible should anything go “astray” with the tank at the Fostoria Metropolitan Airport.

In other business, Council approved a resolution to apply for the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement Program(s).

The administration is planning capital improvements to North Main Street between Jones Road and Culbertson Street as a way to “help spur” economic development with the added benefits of residential areas, according to officials.

The improvements tentatively will include “widening the entire length of Main Street from where it comes off the overpass area on Jones Road all the way to Culbertson Street,” Keckler previously said.

According to the resolution, the improvements will also include pavement, storm sewers, sanitary sewers and water lines. Updating waterlines in the area are also a key priority of the project’s plans, particularly replacing the outdated 1955 14-inch waterline on Main Street.

Keckler said the project will most likely be phased in over a two-to-four-year period.

Council also heard a second reading of a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the Seneca County Auditor, as they do this time every year.

Separately, Keckler suggested placing an electric aggregation option on the spring ballot to “see if folks would be interested.” Fostoria currently offers a gas aggregation program through Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, which also offers electric aggregation services.

He also noted the U.S. Census for 2020 would be coming out in 2019 and urged community members to participate, explaining if Fostoria has a population of more than 15,000 proven on the census, the city can again be eligible for state programing such as the community development block grant.

In addition, Keckler advised of several upcoming events, including:

• The 9/11 ceremony at 9:59 a.m. Sept. 11.

• The final Fostoria Farmers’ Market of the season Sept. 15, in conjunction with the Fostoria Area Historical Society’s Allen Car Centennial. The event will include activities throughout the day such as hors d’oeuvres, period cocktails, youth activities, antique flea market and a car show.

• The 17th annual Rail Fest Sept. 22 at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School.

• The annual Soul Shine Festival Sept. 22 at Meadowbrook Park.

During the public participation portion of the meeting, Paul Allison, 118 ½ W. Center St., encouraged community members to attend the last Farmers’ Market as well as the Allen Car Centennial, when they can visit the three Fostoria museums.

He also discussed “obsolete ordinances,” such as the residency requirement of employees living within a county adjacent to the county — or in Fostoria’s case, counties — where the city lies. He said this ordinance cannot be enforced and should be repealed or taken off the books.

Allison also discussed public records, stating the ordinance is “totally inadequate” as it states the city can charge 25 cents for records and that citizens must prepay. He said this should be looked at and updated.

Separately, Auditor Steve Garner provided the Fostoria Finance Committee with an overtime trend for the police and fire divisions. The trend from January to July states the fire division was up from $74,576.47 in 2017 to $134,435.48 in 2018 while the police division is up from $148,250.68 in 2017 to $200,735.98 in 2018.

This created concern for some committee members; however, Hellman advised both departments are actively working to fill vacant positions, which will significantly reduce overtime costs. She said the police division is in the process of making offers for its final vacant position while the fire department is “one step behind,” completing interviews in an attempt to fill its remaining positions.

“We hope to not see that trend go up next year,” Hellman said.

The next Fostoria Finance Committee meeting will take place at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 18 in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, immediately followed by Fostoria City Council at 6 p.m.

