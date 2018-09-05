114 pot plants seized in Wyandot County

By EILEEN MCCLORY

STAFF WRITER

UPPER SANDUSKY — Law enforcement officials seized 114 marijuana plants from seven different locations around Wyandot County last week, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reports.

As a result of the investigation, sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Kerwin Wiseley said two people are facing felony charges and three other people are facing misdemeanor charges.

Wiseley declined to name those people as they have not yet been charged. No arrests have yet been made, but charges are expected to be filed by the Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office, the Upper Sandusky Police Department, the Wyandot County METRICH Drug Task Force, the Carey Police Department and the State Highway Patrol to find the plants.

Wiseley said BCI used a State Highway Patrol helicopter to fly over fields in Wyandot County and find the plants. The information was relayed to officers on the ground.

The marijuana plants were found scattered throughout the county, near Harpster, Nevada, Carey, McCutchenville and Wharton.

The plants were found in cornfields, as well as close to residences, Wiseley said.

It’s not known exactly how much the confiscated marijuana was worth, Wiseley said. The marijuana will be dried before it is weighed, and the weight will determine what degree of felony the suspects may face.

Wiseley said the sweep of the county occurs every year, but this year was a particularly fruitful year for the sheriff’s office.

“We just had real good luck,” he said.

The matter remains under investigation by the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, made up of detectives from the Upper Sandusky Police Department, the Carey Police Department and the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office.

