114 pot plants seized in Wyandot County

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

By EILEEN MCCLORY

STAFF WRITER

UPPER SANDUSKY — Law enforcement officials seized 114 marijuana plants from seven different locations around Wyandot County last week, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reports.

As a result of the investigation, sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Kerwin Wiseley said two people are facing felony charges and three other people are facing misdemeanor charges.

Wiseley declined to name those people as they have not yet been charged. No arrests have yet been made, but charges are expected to be filed by the Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office, the Upper Sandusky Police Department, the Wyandot County METRICH Drug Task Force, the Carey Police Department and the State Highway Patrol to find the plants.

Wiseley said BCI used a State Highway Patrol helicopter to fly over fields in Wyandot County and find the plants. The information was relayed to officers on the ground.

The marijuana plants were found scattered throughout the county, near Harpster, Nevada, Carey, McCutchenville and Wharton.

The plants were found in cornfields, as well as close to residences, Wiseley said.

It’s not known exactly how much the confiscated marijuana was worth, Wiseley said. The marijuana will be dried before it is weighed, and the weight will determine what degree of felony the suspects may face.

Wiseley said the sweep of the county occurs every year, but this year was a particularly fruitful year for the sheriff’s office.

“We just had real good luck,” he said.

The matter remains under investigation by the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, made up of detectives from the Upper Sandusky Police Department, the Carey Police Department and the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Icelandic air carriers cancel winter flights from Cleveland

Posted On05 Sep 2018

Martin Luther King Jr.’s son to dedicate new library branch

Posted On05 Sep 2018

Police chief: Officer who stunned 11-year-old faces hearing

Posted On05 Sep 2018

Lawmaker wants AC estimates as heat closes Ohio schools

Posted On05 Sep 2018

Indians’ Kipnis On Move To Outfield: ‘I’ve Got A Job To Do’

Posted On04 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football Friday’s Games Blanchard Valley Conference Arlington at Hopewell-Loudon Cory-Rawson at Riverdale Leipsic at Liberty-Benton
Posted On 04 Sep 2018
Off

Prep volleyball: FHS’ Thomas records 1,000th assist

GENOA — Fostoria’s Tyriana Settles and Mary Harris combined for 36 kills on Tuesday and Dakota Thomas reached a career milestone in
Posted On 04 Sep 2018
Off

Prep Volleyball: FHS rolls to tourney title

By SCOTT COTTOS STAFF WRITER Fostoria High School’s volleyball team not only wanted to win its own invitational tournament, but it wanted
Posted On 03 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company