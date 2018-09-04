Tractor on parade

EMILY SCHERF / for the Review Times

Michael Massie of Risingsun drives his 1944 John Deere B through the tractor parade Sunday night during the 30th annual S.C.R.A.P. (Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power) tractor show at White Star Park in Gibsonburg. The featured tractor and engines this year was Massey Farris/Ferguson. Besides tractors the show featured wheat threshing, corn shredding and bailing, tractor pulls for adults and a kiddie pedal pull for children along with a flea market and auction.

