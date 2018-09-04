Tractor on parade

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

EMILY SCHERF / for the Review Times

Michael Massie of Risingsun drives his 1944 John Deere B through the tractor parade Sunday night during the 30th annual S.C.R.A.P. (Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power) tractor show at White Star Park in Gibsonburg. The featured tractor and engines this year was Massey Farris/Ferguson. Besides tractors the show featured wheat threshing, corn shredding and bailing, tractor pulls for adults and a kiddie pedal pull for children along with a flea market and auction.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Junis, O’Hearn Lead KC Past Indians 5-1 For 6th Straight Win

Posted On03 Sep 2018

Royals 5, Indians 1

Posted On03 Sep 2018

Pirates 5, Reds 1

Posted On03 Sep 2018

Votto Gets Fan’s Shirt, Vote; Reds Get 5-1 Loss Vs Pirates

Posted On03 Sep 2018

Votto Gets New Shirt, Reds Get Little Else, Pirates Win 5-1

Posted On03 Sep 2018

Local Sports

Off

Prep Volleyball: FHS rolls to tourney title

By SCOTT COTTOS STAFF WRITER Fostoria High School’s volleyball team not only wanted to win its own invitational tournament, but it wanted
Posted On 03 Sep 2018
Off

Prep Cross Country: New Riegel’s Hohman leads way at CG Inv.

COLUMBUS GROVE — New Riegel’s Bryce Hohman put together a strong race Saturday as he led the way for area cross country runners at
Posted On 03 Sep 2018
Off

Prep Volleyball Roundup: Arcadia rolls to easy win vs. Lakota

KANSAS — Arcadia swept Lakota in straight sets in 25-17, 25-15, 25-14 nonleague volleyball action. Samantha Watkins spearheaded the
Posted On 03 Sep 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company