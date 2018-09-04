Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• A citation was issued for passing on right where prohibited following a two-vehicle traffic accident on South Union Street.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Simon Nuzum, 27, Bowling Green, trespassing.

citations

Wednesday:

• Verbal warning issued for headlights required following a traffic stop at North Wood and West South streets.

• A citation was issued for speed (54 mph in a 35 mph zone) following a traffic stop at Springville Avenue and North Corporate Drive.

thefts

Thursday:

• A Fifth Avenue complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding his ex-girlfriend moving out of house the night before and took property that did not belong to her. Cash, charger and Fire Stick were taken. Complainant given a given statement form.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• An East Center Street caller requested an officer for issues with a female. Warned for disorderly conduct; female is leaving residence.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 call from a North Union Street location. Resident stated two juveniles were playing with the phone.

• An East North Street caller reported there were miscellaneous charges to their account from a company. Report on file.

• Complainant came on station with a phone he found in front of his house on East Center Street. Phone to be placed in evidence.

• An East Crocker Street caller reported approximately five or six people outside fighting. Nothing physical at the moment but they are charging at each other. Verbal argument; officer advised all of options.

• A Seneca Avenue caller requested officer to witness daughter’s statement.

• Manager of a Peeler Drive complex requested an officer for stand-by. Manager reported tenant is acting suspiciously after given a 24-hour notice to inspect. Maintenance cleared inspection.

• Officer was out on a follow up on South Union Street.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of suicidal male on Independence Avenue. Call was disconnected when transferred. Tiffin PD called and provided the exact location of male. Suicidal male was cooperative; transported to hospital without incident.

• A South Wood Street caller requested officer for a bat in the house. Assistance rendered.

• A Walnut Street caller requested officer for a bat in the house. Assistance rendered.

• Officer completed building checks on Park Avenue, East Lytle Street and North Main Street.

• Officer out on foot patrol in the Maple and Jackson Street area.

• A North Countyline Street caller reported people knocking on windows. Unsure who was knocking on the window. Complainant stated he heard movement in the corn field; unable to locate.

Wednesday:

• Officer was out in an alley at Crocker and South streets for an unoccuppied vehicle; made contact with registered owner to see if second key will work. Vehicle released to owner.

• A Van Buren Street employee advised a female there requested to speak to an officer. Subject advised of options.

• Caller reported a tree branch in the road way at North Main and East Culbertson streets. Branch removed.

• Officer transported a male to Seneca County Jail.

• Caller reported possible wires down behind a West South Street building. Wires moved out of the roadway.

• Officer out at a Woodward Avenue address to assist EMS.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 call from a East Center Street location. Juveniles playing with phone.

• Subject request officer stand by at a Grant Street location while they retrieved possessions. Property transferred.

• A South Union Street caller reported a male took vehicle from location. Complainant to come on station to fill out stolen vehicle paperwork.

• Manager of a Beier Drive complex requested assistance in service eviction notices. Eviction served.

• Officer performed a welfare check on Peeler Drive. Not a valid address. Advised of options.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 call regarding issues between two females over property. Officer advised this is a civil matter.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS responded to a Woodward Avenue location for an unspecified call.

Seneca County

citations

Thursday:

• Verbal warning for stop sign issued following a traffic stop on County Road 11 in Liberty Township.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• West Township Road 112 caller reported someone ran over his mailbox along with several of his neighbors’ and they thinks it could have been the people working on the road.

Wednesday:

• A West Township Road 96 complainant requested to speak to a deputy in reference to phone calls received by their daughter’s baby father.

• Fostoria Police Department requests photos be taken of a vehicle n West County Road 56 that was involved in a hit/skip and forwarded to officer.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS was called to a Carrie Lane apartment by Wood County Sheriff’s Office for a female. No additional information was available.

