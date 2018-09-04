Allen Car Centennial slated Sept. 15

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

One hundred years ago, Fostoria became the proud home of the production of the Allen Car.

It was a time of flappers, bootleggers and jazz bands.

Community members are invited to experience — or re-live — the Roaring ’20s and celebrate Fostoria’s history during the Allen Car Centennial on Sept. 15.

Hosted by the Fostoria Area Historical Society, the event strives to educate guests on the rich history of their home town through various family-fun events in hopes of attracting more support for the organizations that preserve it.

“There’s so much history in the small town of Fostoria, not just glass or railroads. We want people to come downtown to our three facilities and experience all of that history,” Jon Wonderly, historical society board member and event organizer, said. “We’re hoping this will help people to be inspired to learn more about Fostoria’s history.”

All three of the Fostoria Area Historical Society’s museums — Fostoria Museum, 123 W. North St.; Foster’s Museum, 105 N. Main St.; and the History Corner, 123 N. Main St. — will be open throughout the day.

The History Corner will be offering various children’s activities, including face painting, a root beer float stand and ice cream sundaes.

Foster’s Museum, which houses various artifacts owned by or relating to the former Gov. Charles Foster, and the Fostoria Museum, which houses a plethora of other artifacts from Fostoria’s history such as an outdated fire truck, antiques, old photos and the Allen Car, will be open beginning at 9 a.m. for community members to wander through.

However, weather permitting, the Allen Car will not be located inside the museum on Sept. 15. For its 100th birthday, the old-timer will be put on display outside the museum for everyone to see and celebrate.

Three cars have been manufactured in Fostoria — Fostoria Light, Seneca and the Allen Car, which officials have said was superior to others in its day because it was a “higher-end quality built vehicle.”

Fostoria’s Allen Car is one of 11 known to exist still today out of thousands that were built 100 years ago. The Allen Car, manufactured by Fostoria’s Allen Motor Car Company, was the first of any kind to make a transcontinental trip as cars were shipped to Europe and Asia.

Fostoria’s Allen Motor Car Company was established in 1913 by brothers, Eugene and Warren Allen, who were inspired by the Peabody buggies to create the Allen Car in 1918.

One of the last Peabody buggies to be manufactured in Fostoria is also housed in the Fostoria Museum.

“We’re excited,” Wonderly spoke for the board. “It’s not every day you have a birthday for a car. We hope families will come and enjoy the day and learn about their home town. It’s going to be a fun night in Fostoria.”

In celebration of the Allen Car and the Roaring ’20s, the historical society will host a variety of downtown events on Sept. 15.

The main event of the evening will be period drinks, featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from the 1920s as well as live musical entertainment by The Singamajigs, a lady barbershop third-place medalist.

When The Singamajigs aren’t performing, music from the era will be played.

Famous Burlesque Queen Gypsy Rose Lee will also be in attendance.

The Bourbon Affair, Findlay, will provide libations for the event, which will take place under a tent on West North Street next to the museum.

“They say they don’t just serve drinks, they serve an experience,” Wonderly said of the Bourbon Affair. “The bartenders will not only make the drink but will tell you about the ingredients in it and how the cocktail was crafted.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win raffle items.

Cost is $40 per ticket and includes two 1920’s-style cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as well as a seat at a high-table where ticketholders will enjoy the Jazz Age music. Guests are encouraged to dress in clothing from the ’20s.

Tickets are being sold at the Fostoria Museum, 123 W. North St., or Foster’s Museum, 105 N. Main St., from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday or at the Fostoria Senior Citizens Center, 125 W. North St., from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Wonderly said 125 tickets will be sold, but they’re selling at a “brisk rate.”

“We’re trying to reach a lot of younger people as well,” he added. “They’re the future of Fostoria and we want them to care about their history.”

The downtown festival will also include an antique show and flea market at the YMCA Annex, 125 W. North St. Nearly three dozen vendors have signed up for the event to sell their trinkets or display their antiques. But organizers are looking for more.

In addition, organizers will accept donations during the flea market. Donations will be accepted through Sept. 14. Proceeds will be split between the Fostoria Senior Citizens Center and the Fostoria Area Historical Society.

Meanwhile, an auto show will take place along Main Street in downtown Fostoria from 12-4 p.m. Registration is free and can be done before the event or the morning of. The first 25 entries will receive a dash plaque.

Other trophies will be awarded throughout the event, including Best of Show and People’s Choice.

Enter the show while purchasing a ticket for Period Drinks or contact Steve Cramer at stevecramer54@gmail.com. Older cars from the 1920s are encouraged but all vehicles will be accepted.

Proceeds from the day will go toward renovations of the Fostoria Museum.

Wonderly said the structure, built in 1900, is in need of new garage doors, a new roof, new windows, a heating and cooling system and other restorations.

“We don’t get any city or state funding,” Wonderly said. “It all comes from donations and our dues. We want people to come see the improvements we’ve made to the museum and all the work that still need to be done.”

Comments

comments