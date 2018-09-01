Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller requesting officer for a hit-skip accident in the 700 block of Circle Drive at 7:41 p.m. Damage was observed on driver’s side. Driver was advised of options.

citations

Friday:

• Driver was issued three citations for driving under suspension in the area of Rock Street.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension in the area of North Vine Street and Westhaven Drive.

Thursday:

• Driver was cited for speed after driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone in the 1300 block of Springville Ave.

vandalism

Thursday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 call from the 300 block of McDougal Street in regards to a large group of people throwing rocks and bricks at a house. Subjects at residence left prior to officer’s arrival. Complaint is on file and complainant will call if they return.

• A private property accident was reported in the 100 block of East Jones Road.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Subject came on station to report money had been deposited into bank. Subject was advised of options.

• Caller requested an officer about a male with a knife. Officer collected a statement and opened an investigation.

• Semi truck driver advised of a bike near the pop machines of a West Lytle Street business. Bike was impounded.

• Complainant advised two males assaulted another male and are possibly armed with guns. The called was advised to come to the police station to speak with an officer for further details, but never arrived. Officer spoke to several people at the house and was advised that male was at hospital.

• Caller stated he received a text from a female stating she was going to hurt herself. Female was not at location. Male advised he does not know where she is, but will call if she returns.

• Caller reported his son-in-law came to his house demanding belongings. Officer made arrangements for the pickup of the remaining belongings to be gathered. Son-in-law will call officer.

• Caller advised of people being loud in the 1200 block of Peeler Drive. Officer was unable to locate.

Thursday:

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of a female reporting a male is in her yard causing a disturbance. Subject was gone prior to arrival and complainant was advised of her options and offered extra patrol.

• Female reported she was assaulted. Officer collected evidence and an investigation is pending.

• Female caller advised a male is trying to hang himself in the 100 block of South Vine Street. Male agreed to leave. Officer transported him to another location.

• Complainant advised of a dog in the area of West Jackson Street and North Union Street that is barking non-stop. Officer attempted to make contact with owner who would not answer or was not home. Dog continues to bark.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised a 9-1-1 caller stated their stove was on fire.

• Caller requested officer about a dog in the area. Officer was unable to make contact with resident. Dog was observed barking. Conditions were reported to Seneca County dog warden.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer about an intoxicated female. Subject was advised of options.

• An abandoned bicycle was reported in the 500 block of West North Street. Bike was impounded.

Seneca County

citations

Thursday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed and driver not wearing a seatbelt.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Report of a tree across the road in the 2300 block of West County Road 52. Deputy spoke with garage employee who said he would clear the road. County garage is on scene and roadway is clear.

Thursday:

• A male was asked to leave a vehicle in a business’s lot that they purchased from an auto auction and would return later to get. There are no plates on the vehicle and the phone number that he left does not work. Vehicle was occupied by five males.

• Subject came on station to file a complaint for harassment.

