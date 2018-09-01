Fostoria police make drug bust

The Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with additional Officers from the Fostoria Police Department executed a drug related search warrant Friday at 430 N. Main St., Apt. 2.

The residence is the home of Nichole Hernanandez, 33, and Marquis Devon Brown, 33, both formerly from Toledo.

The search warrant, signed by Judge Jay Meyer of the Seneca County Common Pleas Court “” Juvenile Division unveiled U.S. currency, suspected crack cocaine, marihuana, criminal tools and evidence of drug trafficking.

The Fostoria Police Department assisted with the execution of the search warrant safely and effectively.

Additional charges of trafficking crack cocaine, permitting drug abuse, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marihuana and possession of criminal tools are all pending on the suspects involved upon the conclusion of the entire drug investigation and the return of the lab analysis of the substances discovered inside the residence.

“The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific residence, reporting suspected drug activity for some time. I consider the entire investigation to be successful due to the search warrant being executed safely, without injury, drugs were removed from our community and the citizen complaints were addressed,” Chief Keith Loreno, Fostoria Police Department said.

Citizens are encouraged to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-Drug.

