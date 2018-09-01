Fostoria Fire chief is on a mission

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert has been dedicated to the fire service for nearly 30 years.

Come November, he’ll be taking his expertise out of the tri-county area, out of the state and out of the country, sharing his firefighting knowledge with firefighters in Kenya.

But he needs the community’s help to do so.

Herbert is accepting donations to go toward his mission trip to Nairobi, Kenya, in November, where he will provide training to African firefighters as well as toward the purchase of fire equipment for African fire services.

“I want to make a difference,” Herbert’s donation page reads. “I’m inspired by the work of Africa Fire Mission and wanted to support them by raising money as part of my participation in the Kenya Fire Academy 2018. Please help me help them by giving whatever you can.”

Although details have not yet been finalized, Herbert — along with several other firefighters from around the country — said he’ll be teaching driver’s training and tactics as well as interior attacks and other fire logistics to a group of more than 100 firefighters from all over Kenya.

“A lot of firefighter deaths (in Kenya) have been from driving accidents,” Herbert said, explaining the country uses European-style trucks that are typically front-heavy and are prone to roll overs. “The trucks are different from what we have here but the tactics are the same. It’s similar to a tanker truck with a lot of water in it, which can get top heavy and roll over easily. We’ll really be teaching them how to slow down and how to navigate turns.”

Herbert learned of this opportunity through a chain of fire chiefs emails. He said another chief had asked about where to donate fire equipment and another had responded with information about the African Fire Mission.

After reading about the mission online, he discussed it with his wife and decided to go for it.

Herbert said his son, a recent graduate of Hopewell-Loudon Local School, went on a mission trip to Honduras his freshman year of high school and came back with “all kinds of stories.”

“I could see the change that it made in him and it was always something I had thought about doing,” he said. “I’ve also always wanted to see Africa so it kind of all fell together. I decided it was something I wanted to do.”

The Africa Fire Mission is a group of firefighters, both career and volunteer, who believe in helping fellow firefighters in Africa stay safe while fighting fires. The mission provides fire departments across the continent with equipment and training to keep their firefighters safe and to help protect the communities they serve.

The mission works with existing missions in order to equip departments with fire prevention and community fire response strategies.

The goal, according to its website, is to put African Fire Service leaders in positions to lead the fire service community toward a better future in the safety and wellbeing of each fire department and their communities.

“We are very fortunate in the western world to have modern, well-staffed and well-funded fire services to protect our property and keep us safe from fires,” the website states. “The same cannot be said for the millions of people living in Africa. Fire is a greater threat to most of Africa than to America or Europe but the fire services available to them are understaffed and under equipped. It is the goal of Africa Fire Mission to help change this reality.”

The mission was started in 2012 after founder David Moore went on a short-term mission trip to Nairobi, Kenya, where he was asked to provide basic fire safety training to teachers and social workers. While on his mission, he learned the Nairobi Fire Service was tasked with protecting a city of 5 million people with two working fire engines, one ladder truck and a few other assorted pieces of fire apparatus at three fire stations manned with 156 firefighters.

According to the website, there are often times when there are more emergencies in Nairobi than there are fire trucks or firefighters to respond. And the firefighters who do respond, lack basic personal protective equipment, bunker gear and enough air packs.

The African Fire Mission provides firefighting training directly to the firefighters in Africa, creating trainers of their own, and ships quality used personal protective equipment and other tools to the fire services in an effort to build their capacity internally.

“Africa Fire Mission believes that assisting in the development and capacity building of fire service across the continent of Africa will lead to a safer and higher quality of life for the people of Africa by reducing the risk of losing homes, property and lives to uncontrolled fire,” the website reads.

Africa Fire Mission has completed missions in Kenya, Ethiopia, Malawi and Zambia.

Herbert’s mission will begin Nov. 28 and will last about two weeks, which he will use as vacation time from his responsibilities as Fostoria’s fire chief.

Cost for the trip is about $3,600, $1,700 of which Herbert has already contributed. He is asking community members to help in his mission to help the third-world country be better equipped to protect its residents.

“Firefighting is obviously a passion of mine,” he said, noting his many years in the fire service, including his 25 years at FFD as well as his three years of teaching at the University of Findlay. “But it’s also a good cause. They’re severely understaffed and their equipment is severely outdated. All of this stuff will go toward helping them out.”

Any extra money will be donated to the African Fire Mission to go toward the purchase of equipment for Kenya firefighters. Funds are required by the second week of September.

Donations are tax deductible and can be made by calling Herbert at 419-435-3206, visiting the Fostoria Fire Station at 233 W. South St. or visiting http://kenya-fire-academy-2018.everydayhero.com/us/kenya-fire-academy-fundraiser.

For more information on the African Fire Mission, visit www.africanfiremission.org.

“The more people who know about Africa Fire Mission, the greater their impact,” Herbert’s donation page reads.

“It’s a third-world country. They don’t have the luxuries that we have,” he said. “If somebody has the means to be able to help them out, that’s definitely an option they should take.”

