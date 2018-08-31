Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Saturday:

• Caller reported a traffic crash with possible injuries at Buckley and East Jackson streets. EMS also dispatched. Citation issued. Reinharts has vehicle; OH-1 to be completed.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of an accident at South Poplar and East Lytle streets. EMS transported female to hospital. Citation issued. OH-1 to be completed.

arrests

Sunday:

• Dawn Graichen, 45, 512 Miller Ave., arrested on a warrant out of Findlay Municipal Court. Vehicle impounded.

Friday:

• Austin Kidwell, 22, 523½ E. North St., arrested on a bench warrant.

citations

Sunday:

• Citation issued for failure to yield from a stop sign and driver’s license following a traffic stop on West Tiffin Street. Another citation issued for wrongful entrustment. Vehicle towed and impounded.

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for no taillights following a traffic stop at North Town and McDougal streets.

• Citation issued for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Jones streets.

Friday:

• Several traffic citations issued following a traffic stop at North Main and East North streets. Officer advised two open containers of alcoholic beverages found in the vehicle. Vehicle towed for improper plates; subject dropped off at Portage View.

thefts

Saturday:

• An Atha Avenue caller requested officer for a possible theft. Statement left. Charges pending.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Officer responded to a report of a fight on North Countyline Street. Officer advised both parties are not cooperating with officer. Parties advised of options.

• Columbus Avenue caller requested to speak to an officer concerning an issue.

• A West South Street caller requested an officer for her unruly 16-year-old daughter. Complainant reported her daughter was screaming at her and daughter slapped her twice. No injuries to mother who would not give a statement. Attempts to contact daughter’s probation officer were unsuccessful. Daughter was adamant she did not hit her mother. Without evidence or statement, an arrest was not made. Daughter advised she was going to be calm the rest of the day.

• Beier Drive complainant requested a report on file regarding her neighbor constantly harassing her. Complainant stated the neighbor’s 8-year-old son harasses her 11-year-old daughter, calls her names and puts his hands on her. Complainant stated the neighbor takes pictures of her and anyone who comes to visit and posts it on social media and also records complainant’s children playing. Did not want to speak to officer. Report on file per request.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding a possible stand-by to pick up his child. Male gave up residency for the address and still has belongings in the house. Will make arrangements to pick up rest of belongings at a later date. Female allowed male to take daughter for remainder of day and to have her back by 7 p.m. Was advised of consequences if he does not return child. Keys to residence was given to female.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding an incident that occurred the previous night. Complainant advised of options.

• Security company advised of main floor motion alarm at a North Main Street location. Front and back doors secured. No windows broken. Building secure. Alarm company and dispatch unable to make contact with keyholder.

• A 9-1-1 transfer call from Seneca County Sheriff’s Office from a McDougal Street caller who reported an older tan vehicle hit and killed her four-month-old shepherd. Unknown gender of driver or actual make/model of vehicle. Family is taking care of deceased dog.

• East South Street caller reported a bike in their yard that does not belong to them. Bike taken to impound lot.

• A Perryburg Road caller requested officer for a noise complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, a large group of people dispersed. Female at residence warned for disorderly conduct; she advised she’d turn the music down.

• A North Countyline Street caller requested officer for an unwanted female at the store. Female not answering her door; store doesn’t wish to file charges at this time. Staff advised of their options in the future.

• West Center Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding people arguing in the area. All parties warned of disorderly conduct if officers have to return.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a female yelling in the area of South Wood and West Crocker streets. Made contact with female, everything is fine, playing with dogs in the yard.

Saturday:

• Officer out on foot patrol at downtown festival.

• An East Clark Street caller requesting officer for a suspicious male. Male was last seen walking East. Requesting extra patrol.

• A West Fremont Street caller requested officer for vehicle unlock; assistance rendered.

• A West High Street caller requested officer for a lost juvenile. Call canceled; juvenile found parents.

• North Countyline Street caller requested officer for an intoxicated female. Spoke to male; he wants to stay at this residence tonight. The female does not have power of attorney of the male, so he is able to stay.

• A South Main Street caller reported juveniles in the area fighting. Officer advised there was no physical altercation; spoke with parents and juveniles.

• Caller requested officer; reported her vehicle was blocked by another vehicle. Vehicle moved.

• North Countyline Street caller reported a suspicious male in a maroon vehicle.

• Cherry Street caller reported a bike left on their property. Bike picked up by owner.

• Security company advised an alarm at a West Tiffin Street location.

• A North Union Street caller requested officer for a female in an SUV blocking the drive-thru. Female got a ride with friend.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested officers check area for a Honda Civic possibly in a ditch. No vehicle found.

• A Perry Street caller reported door to building was open. Building secured.

• Caller reported three suspicious people at park.

• Buckley Street caller reported a disgruntled employee needs to be escorted off the property. Employee’s ride came right after officer’s arrival; employee left without incident.

• East Jackson Street caller requested officer for a civil standby; complainant refused majority of belongings. Caller warned for disorderly conduct.

• Officer out with a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway at Glenwood and Woodward avenues. Vehicle moved.

• Alarm company advised a commercial burglar alarm was activated on Parkway Drive. Building secure, no audible alarm.

• Building checks completed at East Lytle Street, Perrysburg Road, Plaza Drive and North Countyline Street.

• Officer out on foot patrol at South Main and East Center streets.

• Wood County transferred a 9-1-1 call from an East North Street complainant requesting officer for a suspicious person. Caller reported it sounded like someone was trying to enter his residence through the basement door and several windows. Officer advised backyard checked; nothing found; caller was advised to get a lock for his gate.

Friday:

• Officer out at Midblock and Lytle Street with disabled vehicle. Vehicle jump started.

• Alarm company advised a front door burglar alarm triggered on East Lytle Street. Voicemail left for keyholder. Officer advised front door secure, perimeter checked, delivery truck is on site; building is secure.

• Officer transported a male to Seneca County Jail.

• Stearns Road caller requested officer for a noise complaint.

• Plaza Drive caller reported tracks in a cornfield; no damage.

• Officer transported two males to Seneca County Jail.

• A West High Street employee requested officer for customer at fuel pump, issues with payment. Officer advised subject paid; nothing further.

• A Springville Avenue employee requested officer for issues with a temporary employee. Employee left location.

• Officer transported one female and one male juvenile to Seneca County Juvenile Detention Center. Both juveniles released to SCJDC.

• Officer performed a follow up on Starr Avenue.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Department advised of a 9-1-1 call from Bradner Street between a female and male. Three taken into custody

• Starr Avenue caller requested officer for juvenile at location. Juvenile taken into custody for domestic violence.

• Security company advised alarm at a North Union Street location. Keyholder advised everything alright.

Fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS called to a South Poplar Street location for an elderly female who fell and was experiencing arm and shoulder pain.

Seneca County

citations

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for two headlights required following a traffic stop at Michael and Union streets in Bettsville.

• Verbal warning issued for no license plate light following a traffic stop at State and Franklin streets in Bettsville.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic following a traffic stop at State and Franklin streets in Bettsville.

• Verbal warning issued for no license plate light following a traffic stop at State and Franklin streets in Bettsville.

Friday:

• Citation issued for stop sign violation at David and Emma streets in Bettsville.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• Deputy observed a younger male walking along West County Road 592; looked to be in distress. Male stated stepdad refused to come get him from work, works in Fostoria. Deputy giving him a ride home to Tiffin.

• Vehicle in ditch. Vehicle took off from the location enroute to Fostoria; Ohio State Highway Patrol advised as well as Fostoria Police Division.

