Fostoria Planning Commission OK’s spec building plans

Fostoria Planning Commission unanimously approved plans Thursday for a new spec building to be constructed at the edge of Fostoria.

A representative for Ohio Logistics told commission members the plan is to construct a 200,000-square-foot building with the ability to expand in the future.

To be located at Ohio 12 and Weaver Road, on the east side of the city, the zoning is appropriate for the proposed site and will have access to water and sewer.

“Everything has been vetted by the fire department and the engineer,” Mayor Eric Keckler told the commission. “So everything has been studied very carefully and we see no issues at this point.”

