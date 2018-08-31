Dentists merge practices

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Down the street and across the creek to Tri-County Dental Center he goes.

Dr. Steve Geroski announced plans to merge his dentist practice with Dr. Thomas Guernsey beginning Sept. 4.

“I’m looking ahead,” the 32-year dentistry veteran said. “Although I’m not ready to retire at this point, I’m preparing for when that day comes.”

Although it may appear to be a big move, nothing is really changing aside from the location, which is just “coming across the creek,” according to Guernsey.

Currently located at 430 Elm St., Dr. Geroski’s office will soon share a space with Dr. Guernsey’s office at Tri-County Dental Center LLC, 521 Summit St.

“We’re combining our services and expanding them under one umbrella,” Guernsey said. “What he does that I don’t do and vice versa will be all together under one roof.”

The duo will be utilizing each other’s expertise and learning from each other’s different perspectives on dentistry.

By combining their businesses, they said they will create a more comprehensive practice. The office will be able to offer more patient services, including preventative care such as cleanings, exams and x-rays, as well as gum treatments, root canals, braces, fillings, crowns, restorative implants, dentures and partial dentures, extractions and aesthetic dentistry.

The family-owned Summit Street facility is already set up for two doctors, which means it will not have to undergo any structural changes in order to fit Geroski’s staff or patients.

The building is equipped with nine operatories, including five operative and four hygiene rooms. The doctors will split the five operative rooms so they each work out of two and the final one will be dedicated to overflow.

Likewise, the office will have three hygienists working all the time with the fourth designated for overflow.

Geroski will be moving most of his equipment and staff over to Tri-County Dental Center, where his practice will eventually become paperless.

“We’ve spent our entire lives in this community,” Guernsey, a dentist for more than 12 years, said. “This is where we have roots. We care about this town and community. We always have and we always will.”

This won’t be the first time the doctors have worked together, though.

The duo had already been taking care of each other’s patients while the other was away on vacation.

Additionally, they’ve partnered for a few community outreach programs, such as the annual Give Kids a Smile event and visiting area schools to talk about the importance of oral hygiene and career possibilities.

Prior to working together, Guernsey was a patient of Geroski’s when he was a kid. He also completed his senior project on Geroski and his practice before heading off to college to become a dentist himself.

“I like to call it the circle of life in dentistry,” Geroksi laughed. “I’m really happy to merge with a local kid.”

And he’s not the only one. Geroski said the feedback from his customers has been “overwhelmingly positive,” most exclaiming how the move will be a good one.

No plan is yet finalized for what will happen to Geroski’s Elm Street building, however, a few out-of-town specialists have expressed interest in the property. He said he will most likely lease it before putting it up for sale.

Geroski recently turned down an offer from a corporate company who wanted to purchase his business.

“The dentist industry is going more corporate now,” he said, adding, “But everyone here is like a family. “¦ I’ve put braces on kids whose parents I put braces on.”

“I had a patient the other day who is going off to college and I remember when she was six years old bringing her teddy bear in with her to get her teeth cleaned,” Guernsey added. “You develop relationships with the families in the community. You see them all over town. We have a deep-rooted connection to this town and we both want to keep it that way.”

By merging the practices together, the joint office will include roughly 5,000-6,000 patients total. And Guernsey said they’re accepting more.

The office is scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. However, both doctors agreed those hours may expand and evolve based on need.

Geroski’s current website will be deleted and all of his information will be included on Tri-County Dental Center’s website: http://www.tricountydentalcenter.com/.

For more information, Geroski can be reached at 419-435-5519 until Sept. 4. Contact Tri-County Dental Center LLC at 419-435-3255.

Comments

comments