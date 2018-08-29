Retired educator inspires new teachers on perpetual journey

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

New educators in the Fostoria City Schools system received a lot of good advice and encouragement as they were welcomed to the school district Tuesday.

“You have the most important job of shaping these young minds of our future leaders of this community,” Mayor Erick Keckler told the new educators joining the school district during the Fostoria Kiwanis Club’s 15th annual New Educators Luncheon in the lower level of Good Shepherd Home.

To express the importance of the jobs awaiting them, Keckler presented a decree proclaiming Aug. 28 Kiwanis New Educators Appreciation Day in the city of Fostoria.

Andrew Sprang, superintendent of Fostoria City Schools, shared with the new educators his enthusiasm to get the new school year under way.

“It’s finally our turn to get started. You see all the other school districts around us getting back into it and now its finally our turn,” he said of Fostoria City Schools’ starting classes Sept. 4.

“We are excited to be getting the school year started,” Sprang said before introducing his team that included board members, director of student services, director of curriculum and building principals who also introduced their staff.

St. Wendelin Parish Manager Jon Hay reported the local parochial school has no new educators, fillings its only vacancy in-house.

But it was the guest speaker who used her 42 years of teaching experience to motivate, inspire and encourage the new educators who will soon begin their journey along the path of teaching at Fostoria City Schools.

Patsy (Grimm) Haddix shared some of her experiences while teaching English at Fostoria High School and Fostoria Intermediate Elementary for 29 years before retiring and then accepting a position as a senior lecturer at the University of Findlay where she taught English Composition for 12 years.

“I once, too, was a beginning teacher in a new school district and I remember the concern, the anticipation. I taught for 42 years and every night prior to the first day of school, I didn’t sleep. Forty-two years and I was still anticipating the beginning of a new school year.”

Wanting to give the new educators something to inspire, challenge and help them on their way, she shared a quote from Walt Whitman: “I tramp a perpetual journey.”

“Yes it is a perpetual journey. Each day is different, each year is different, nothing is ever the same,” she said.

Haddix explained there will be some challenges and experiences and even times when quitting might be considered.

“But then other times, you’ll look out at your students and you’ll see that look of understanding, that ‘Ah ha! I get it!’ moment and that’ll draw you back in to teach again, looking for more understanding as you go.”

Haddix shared with the new educators some of the insights she gained throughout her teaching career.

“One of the things I realized is that I needed to see my students,” she said, adding she wanted to get to know each student individually.

To achieve that, Haddix devised something she called the name game and she would play it the first day of school. She explained how she’d stare at a student for several seconds and asked their name before challenging them to tell her something about themselves that made them different from everyone else in the class. Haddix then moved into the audience to demonstrate the name game with the new educators.

“Now I had five or six classes of juniors, so that’s 100 students or so,” she said, adding she would go home in the evenings and practice each student’s names.

Each day for the first week or so, class would start this way, Haddix said.

“I got to know their names and got to know them and everybody in the class got to know each other… See your students. Look at them. See how they respond,” she said, encouragingly.

Haddix said she also learned from her students that she had to be herself.

“I had to let them see me. I had to be honest with them. And I tried not to bluff, because they will challenge you,” she said, adding she remembers some of her teachers who would never admit they didn’t know something.

While being authentic, Haddix devised ways to teach students, even when they were reluctant to learn.

“Sometimes you need to be deceptive in your teaching while you’re being honest and true.”

She used examples of how she taught tough vocabulary words to her class using memory techniques. She also helped students overcome the anxiety that often accompanies speaking in front of a group, conning students into reading literature into a tape recorder located at the front of the classroom, then playing the recording back to the class — achieving the goal of students reading in front of the class.

“Your journey today, though, will be quite different, I applaud you for venturing into education at this time. Your challenges will be so much different than the ones I had. But on your perpetual journey I hope you continue to learn, to search, to research… get involved, don’t use the same lesson plan year after year — add to it. You learn, they learn.”

She explained to the new educators how she used her love of Edgar Allen Poe and his works to motivate her students to expand their knowledge base as well as her own. Seeing the students were enjoying Poe’s work, she researched more about the American writer and poet — going so far as attending Poe’s 150th birthday celebration in Baltimore, Maryland, where the mysterious “toaster” left three roses and a bottle of cognac at Poe’s gravesite for more than 40 years. Sharing the experience with her students, she explained how years later her former students would send her newspaper clippings about the Poe toaster or send her a note letting her know they cleared the Poe category on Jeopardy!

“So grow and learn. You grow, your students grow and learn from your learning,” she said.

Haddix told the new educators that while preparing to speak to them, she found a quote from the Victorian poet Alfred Lord Tennyson to inspire them.

“‘I am a part of all that I have met.”

“Everything you experience, everything you do becomes a part of you so I want you to be a part also. Be a part of your community, be a part of your staff, the building, get to know people. You are not just a teacher. You are a part of the educational system,” Haddix emphasized.

She said by becoming a part of the community, the new educators would get a non-teacher perspective which would serve them well.

She explained that while a teacher, she went to a wrestling match — a sport she knew little about — then asked a few of her male students what all the signals were and how the scoring worked.

“I opened a floodgate,” she said, noting the students talked wrestling with her at every opportunity.

“But they saw me at the wrestling meet, they knew that I was there for them…. Be a part, join a group, find a mentor,” she said, adding it is also important to learn from your colleagues.

“I wish you good luck and success, but I also wish you challenges so you learn and you grow also. Hopefully some day, too, you will receive something from a student that says, ‘Thank you for seeing me.'”

