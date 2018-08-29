Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Caller reported he vehicle was hit by another vehicle that took off. Description and license number given to police. Under investigation.

Tuesday:

• Caller requested officer for two-vehicle accident at West Tiffin Street and Vickie Lane overpass. Officer advised minor damage, in-house report.

citations

Wednesday:

• Citation issued following a report of a semi broken down in the area of West

North Street.

• Verbal warning issued for speed and one citation issued for seat belt following a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and Barcelona Drive.

Tuesday:

• Verbal warning issued for traffic following a traffic stop at West Lytle and South Wood streets.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Woodward Avenue complainant reported his vehicle was broken into and his diabetic syringes and two bottles of Percocets were stolen. Statement collected.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding a theft of her

bicycle from her place of employment. Comp enroute to location on East North Street to identify bike; owner picked up bike. No charges.

• A North Street caller reported her Confederate flag was stolen off of her flag pole and they tried to steal her American flag also. Report on file.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A North Countyline Street employee reported finding an iPad in the trash. Officer advised it will be put into the property room.

• A Walnut Street caller reported he received a scam call stating he owed fines to the county. Caller stated he knew it was a scam as he has never been to court in the county. Report on file per request.

• Caller reported solicitors wearing red shirts and clipboards going door to door on East Sixth Street. Subjects advised to cease and desist until they obtain a solicitor’s permit. They were going to contact their supervisor and advise as well.

• A Vine Street 9-1-1 transfer call from Wood County Sheriff’s Office, caller reported her father is intoxicated and tried to assault her mother. Officer advised male was highly intoxicated and in bed upon arrival. Officer spoke to family who advised male becomes belligerent when he drinks. The male’s father was at location to try to get him to leave with him, however he refused. Officer advised male if he assaults anyone, he would be arrested for domestic violence. Male advised he was going to bed.

• A College Avenue complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding an issue with her 13-year-old daughter. Incident under investigation.

• A claims adjuster for an insurance company reported a vacant house on South Poplar Street is wide open, House and out buildings cleared. No one there.

• A city worker reported a vehicle has been parked on West Tiffin Street and has not been moved in a long time. Tires marked.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding their grandmother not being taken care. Advised of options. Advised to contact Adult Protective Services.

•.A K-9 unit was requested by Seneca County.

• Officer was out with a disabled vehicle on East Lytle Street. Officer pushed vehicle into nearby business parking lot. Vehicle ran out of gas; husband is on his way.

• Buckley Street caller reported an abandoned bike on the side of his house by the alley and it does not belong to him or neighbor. A 20-inch bmx style bike was placed into the impound. No license and no serial number; original paint is purple but was painted white.

• Officer was out with a lost semi driver at Midblock and South Street.

• Dispatch reported receiving a call from a Woodward Avenue location; could hear someone on other end, but there was no response. Officer made contact with resident who stated she called the police last night. Unsure if anyone came out. Stated her phone is beside her bed and she did not call this morning. Nothing disturbed around trailer. Everything OK.

• Caller reported a noise complaint on South Poplar Street. Officer advised subject to turn the music down.

• Officer was out on a follow up on Beier Drive.

• Building check completed on East Lytle Street, Springville Avenue and East North Street.

• Complainant came on station to report a line down behind a business on West South Street. Officer advised it appears to be a Spectrum telephone line that wasn’t secured; appears someone was working in this location. Line has been secured.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advising of a caller requesting officer regarding an assault on West Fourth Street. Officer spoke with complainant who advised two people were assaulted by subjects wearing all black; last seen running near the tracks across Midblock, heading east; no other description.

• Officer was out with two females on East Lytle Street.

• A Beier Drive caller requested an officer regarding an assault. Caller advising that the two females took off on bicycles, one being a three-wheeled bike; she is unsure of their address. Incident started on Facebook Live, the two females came to the complainant’s home and assaulted her. Caller was given a statement to fill out. Officer spoke with a female suspect; advised her to make a statement. Under investigation.

• A Woodward Avenue caller requested officer for a possible suspicious person. Upon arrival officer made contact with a neighbor; he was already outside checking out the situation; shed doors were secure but looked like they may have been pulled on; caller wouldn’t answer the door.

Tuesday:

• Building check completed on Van Buren Street and North Countyline Street.

• An Independence Avenue caller requested officer to check parking lot for lost cell phone.

• Caller requested officer in area of West Fremont and North Vine streets for subjects with flashlights. Officer advised open door shelter; building secured; no one at location.

• College Avenue caller requested officer for a vehicle unlock. Assistance rendered.

• Officer flagged down by juveniles who reported two males were fighting. Officer spoke with resident.

• Employee reported two males fighting in the area. Officer out with male. Back in from talking with male who reported two other males attempted to ask for money; advised to go home. Unable to locate juveniles.

• Caller reported a white pit bull in the area of West Center and North Union streets. Hancock County dog warden has been contacted and advised that dog has bitten another dog in the area. Report taken, dog located, owner identified, dog warden notified.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS called to Stoner Road for a 70-year-old female, unknown if breathing. Funeral home contacted.

Seneca County

accidents

Tuesday:

• Deputy responded to a vehicle in a ditch on North County Road 5 at West County Road 60.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Citation issued for speed following a traffic stop at West Ohio 18 and West Township Road 112.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Deputy advised of a vehicle passing a school bus on Perry Street in New Riegel. School took care of this to their satisfaction.

Tuesday:

• A 9-1-1 hangup call received from an Axline Street location; no answer on callback; deputies enroute. Female advised son was playing with phone.

• Wood County advised receiving a 9-1-1 call stating there was a subject peeking into the windows of a home in the 6000 block of North U.S. 23; caller believes he is still in the yard. Caller advised his daughter saw someone staring in her window, she shined a flashlight at them, told her dad, her dad is unable to locate.

