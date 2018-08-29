Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Third party caller reported two vehicle non-injury accident on West Lytle Street. Citation issued for assured clear distance ahead. Long form to be submitted

Monday:

• West High Street private property accident reported; requested officer. Private property accident report taken.

• Caller reported a non-injury accident at Perry and Elm streets. One citation issued.

• Caller advised of two vehicle non-injury accident on East Lytle Street. One citation issued.

citations

Tuesday:

• Verbal warning issued for traffic following a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic following a traffic stop at South Wood and West Fourth streets.

Monday:

• Verbal warning for equipment issued following a traffic stop at Spruce and East Jackson Street.

vandalism

Monday:

• South Main Street caller requested officer for damage to a yard. Offficer spoke to neighboring resident who stated it was her son’s 16-year-old girlfriend and will forward the message to her.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A North Poplar Street complainant reported rocks are being thrown at the side of the building, stating his secretary saw a child throwing rocks earlier today. Requested a report on file and extra patrol in the area.

• Woodward Avenue caller reported someone tried to get into the back door of her trailer the night before. Entrance was not successful. Requested report on file. Report on file per request.

• A complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding an issue with her daughter. Complainant was advised to contact the Forest Police Department.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding an accident that happened on Aug. 10. Will consult prosecutor in regards to possible charges.

• Caller reported he was assaulted by another male on Miller Avenue. EMS dispatched. Statement forms left for all three parties involved. Photos taken of the suspect and victim. Officer advised a case will be submitted once statements are received.

• Home health care company requested welfare check on a Stinchcomb Drive client who is not answering the door or phone. Discovered the subject is still at the Findlay hospital.

• Officer was out on a follow up on South Poplar Street.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding his mail being stolen. Complainant requested an officer for a stand-by so he can retrieve his mail from the person who took it.

• An East Lytle Street caller reported her wallet was either stolen or it was lost the night before. Requested report on file.

• An East Fremont Street complainant came on station to file a missing person report on her two juvenile sons who did not return home the night before. Officer unable to locate. Missing person reports taken. Both juveniles entered into LEADS as missing.

• Building check completed on North Countyline Street; West South Street, East North Street, East Crocker Street and North Mai Street.

• A Cherry Street caller reported her 11-year-old grandson was missing from the residence when she checked on him at 4 a.m. — missing from residence. Upon checking an East Fremont Street residence for the grandson, the parent at that address reported two 13-year-old males are missing from this residence as well; mother states they have done this before; one of the juveniles is on probation. Children left residence some time after bedtime. Parents advised how to file missing persons report. Officers will be on the look out for the youth. The 11-year-old grandson returned home. Grandmother advised of options.

Monday:

• Walnut Street caller requested officer for a noise complaint. Subjects advised of complaint.

• South Wood Street caller requested officer for a bat in her kitchen. Assistance rendered.

•A West Tiffin Street caller requested an officer for an assault. Physical altercation between male and female; female left; statements left with the male; advised of his options. Made contact with female; dropped female and child off at motel; female made need a standby the next day to gather belongings from the residence.

• Caller requested a welfare check on his daughter. Child is fine.

• West Lytle Street caller requested officer for two stray dogs. Dogs impounded.

• A Buckley Street caller reported a female knocked his hot dinner out of his hands. Both given warnings for disorderly conduct.

• A 9-1-1 call was received from West Center Street regarding an irate intoxicated male threatening people. Subjects warned for disorderly conduct.

• North Countyline Street caller reported an irate customer threatening the manager. Subject gone on arrival. Caller advised what to do if they return.

• North Countyline Street manager reported three juveniles came into store and stole a wet floor sign request to speak with an officer. Juveniles identified and spoken to, stolen sign returned.

• An East Center Street caller requested officer for some sort of disturbance or fight between females. Officer advised altercation occurred in vehicle driving through the city. Parties advised of their options for a civil protection order, and if they change their mind about making a statement for charges.

• Complainant on station requesting officer in regards to stolen credit card. Under investigation.

• Circle Drive caller requested officer for an unruly juvenile. Officer spoke to juvenile.

• Caller reported while she was driving in the 400 block of South Poplar Street, she observed a child sleeping in a vehicle and no adults around. Officer advised there was no child in a vehicle.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Deputy relayed with Fostoria Police Department with a subject on their warrant.

• Female at Fostoria hospital ER stated she was raped on Aug. 17 at an Ohio 231 location in Tiffin. Deputy advised victim is unwilling and uncooperative.

Comments

comments