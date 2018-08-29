Moratorium on medical marijuana expiring

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
By DENISE GRANT

for the review times

It appears Findlay officials will allow the city’s two-year moratorium on dispensing, cultivating or processing medical marijuana within city limits to expire quietly on Sept. 8.

Mayor Lydia Mihalik urged passage of the moratorium in 2016, and council agreed. Last year, Mihalik urged council to begin a local debate on medical marijuana, but council has been publicly silent on the issue.

Council’s final meeting before the moratorium expires is Tuesday.

Mihalik said city officials are having “internal discussions” about the issue, since the state only recently finalized guidelines for medical marijuana and is still working through licensing. She said there is no local legislation being prepared to govern medical marijuana within Findlay.

In November 2016, council approved the two-year moratorium and set the Sept. 8 deadline. At the time, Findlay residents had been addressing council, both for and against making it legal in Ohio.

However, no one has addressed council on the issue in recent months.

The expiration date is exactly two years from the date the Ohio Legislature legalized the drug without rules in place to govern its sale. At that time, council members said they would revisit the ban once Ohio officials established statewide rules.

Ohioians expected to have access to the drug by Sept. 8, but most likely won’t find it on the shelves until later this year due to licensing delays, state officials have said.

Ohio’s “Medical Marijuana Control Program” online shows no licenses approved for a medical marijuana business in Hancock County.

The closest provisional cultivator license has been granted to “OhiGrow LLC,” Toledo. The closest provisional processor license has also been granted to a Toledo company, “Ohio Green Grow LLC.”

Provisional dispensary licenses have been awarded to several companies including: 127 OH LLC, 1238 Conant St., Maumee; GTI Ohio LLC, 3151-3157 W. Sylvania Ave., Maumee; Glass City Alternatives LLC, 1155 N. Main St., Bowling Green; Eagle Dispensaries 2 LLC, 502 N. Dixie Highway, Wapakoneta; Verdant Creations LLC, 326 Jamesway Road, Marion; Cannamed Therapeutics LLC, 1800 E. State St., Fremont; and OPC Retail LLC, 1651 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky.

