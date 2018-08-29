Lester Clifford “Butch” Reasor, Jr., 61, of Fostoria, passed away 11:04 p.m. Monday August 27, 2018 at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

He was born December 12, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Lester Clifford Reasor Sr. and Geneva (Tritt) Grim.

He married Darlene F. “Dory” Malone on March 23, 1990 in Jonesville, Virginia and she survives in Fostoria.

Surviving is a son Eric Neil, Lima; two daughters, Elizabeth (Eric) Damron, Fostoria and Ruby Moorer, Fostoria; four grandchildren, Grace, Emily, Antwuan and Alexa; special step-children and step-grand children, siblings, Elaine Reasor, Lima, Thomas (Daneen) Reasor, Risingsun, John Grim, Surgoinville, TN and April (Steven) Clagg, Fostoria; many nieces, nephews and special friends.

Butch retired from Excello in Fostoria and attended Hope Lutheran Church. He had been a member of the Iron Coffins and enjoyed playing pool and fishing. He was known to help anyone and will be remembered as a friendly, loving person and will be dearly missed.

Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday August 30, 2018 at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin Street, Fostoria.

Funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Friday August 31, 2018 in the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Larry Knigga, presiding.

Burial will follow in Seneca Memory Gardens, Tiffin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to ProMedica Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

