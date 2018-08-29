John L. Eddington, 62 of Fostoria, Ohio died Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at his home.

He was born March 15, 1956 in Findlay, Ohio to Frank & Barbara (Bentz) Eddington.

He married Debra Cook December 5, 1979 in Fostoria, Ohio.

Surviving is his wife Debra Eddington of Fostoria, daughters April (Juan) Lira and Ashley (Mario) Cruz both of Fostoria, brother Todd Eddington of Carey, sisters Caroline (Mark) Faeth of New Riegel, Tonia (Keith) Clements and Georgia Heffelfinger both of Carey, Amy (Curtis) Biggs of Mt. Victory, grandchildren Amelia and Andrew Lira, Alexandria, Julia and Miguel Cook.

He is preceded by his parents and a brother Frank Eddington.

John was an extreme Ohio State Buckeye fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, he especially enjoyed watching Amelia play softball.

John wished that there be no services.

Memorial can be made to the Eddington family c/o the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, 301 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830

