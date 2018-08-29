Fostoria police on look out for gunman

Fostoria police are searching for the man who created a standoff Monday afternoon at Eco Village.

Fostoria Police Division received a report of a man with a gun making threats at the Peeler Drive apartment complex.

“The information we received was pretty sketchy,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said. “So we assembled our Special Response Team and headed out there.”

Loreno said his officers were assisted at the scene by Seneca and Hancock County sheriff departments as well as Fostoria Fire Department personnel.

Loreno said after his officers responded to the report, they learned the alleged gunman had left prior to their arrival.

The chief said a Fostoria warrant was added to a nationwide warrant for the gunman.

Loreno did not want to release the identity of the gunman due to the Fostoria warrant and pending felony warrants from other agencies. Loreno did say the suspect is from the Toledo area.

“His history is consistent with someone who would have a weapon,” Loreno said.

