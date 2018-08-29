Fostoria leads the way in applying for program funds

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
Fostoria led the way earlier this year in applying for funds through the WSOS Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program.

WSOS personnel met with Seneca County Commissioners Tuesday morning to discuss the program.

WSOS President and CEO Ruthann House said more than $1.2 million was brought into the county in 2017 and 2018 through the program. An additional $176,557 also has been available through program income. The program funds the complete rehabilitation of private homes and also helps fund repairs to homes.

Tiffaney Shaver, planning and development coordinator for WSOS, said $527,156 was used to help people in Seneca County, who don’t live in either city. The funding was used to complete eight home rehabilitation projects and 17 home repairs. Tiffin received $432,175 and Fostoria received $369,226.

Commissioner Mike Kerschner thanked WSOS for the partnership.

WSOS officials believe the result of the application will be known in the next couple weeks. If funding is awarded, it would be used in 2019 and 2020.

In other business, commissioners agreed to give 60-days notice before enforcing new parking policy in county lots. After 60 days, personnel will issue $35 tickets and tow violators. The three areas affected by the new policy are the commissioners’ office lot, the old Hanson lot and the RTA lot. Green spaces are to be used by county personnel only during business hours (7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) while yellow spots are for the public to use, but are limited to two hours.

Also during the meeting, the Sept. 18 board meeting was moved to 10 a.m. Sept. 20.

Commissioners also agreed to bring in special counsel for guidance through the Ohio Power Siting Board process related to the development of wind projects in the county.

In other action, the following legislation was approved:

• A $10,000 supplemental appropriation to the METRICH Fund.

• A $15,293.05 appropriation adjustment within the Ditch Maintenance Fund on behalf of the Seneca

Conservation District.

• A $121,545 contract with JB Roofing for replacing two sections of the Seneca County Jail roof.

• A $317,365.90 contract with M.P. Dory Co. For a guardrail installation project.

• A $1,038,553.68 contract with M&B Asphalt for pavement work on CR 19, CR 39 and CR 32.

• A $168,496 purchase of two International 7400 dump trucks for the engineer’s office.

• Applying for $466,000 in funding through an Ohio Public Works Commission program.

• A $20,000 supplemental appropriation to the DRETAC Fund to cover land bank fees.

• A $3,752.60 supplemental appropriation to the Dog and Kennel Fund to cover employee insurance that

was not initially budgeted for.

