FCS enters 21st century

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Schools is creating a 21st-century campus.

The district has unveiled its 1:1 Chromebook Initiative, which will put Chromebooks in the hands of all students in grades 5-12.

Families were required to attend an informational presentation this week to learn about the initiative and sign paperwork before getting their student’s Chromebook.

“Technology is an essential part of kids’ lives these days,” Superintendent Andrew Sprang said. “We want to bring that into the classroom in an appropriate way that creates an efficient and effective educational environment. We’re encouraging students to use electronic resources to promote edu-cational excellence through resource sharing, innovation, communication and electronic tools.”

The district is developing a “very specific” professional development plan for all teachers in grades 5-12 to ensure they have the skills needed to teach their students how to use the devices appropriately. Along with curriculum material such as textbooks, FCS staff will incorporate the Chromebooks into their everyday teaching and assignments.

With the Chromebooks, students will be able to access their student emails as well as work with word processing, spreadsheet creation, presentation creation and digital drawing software. Students will learn digital citizenship, internet safety, collaborative communication skills and more.

The Chromebooks, which have a 10-second boot time, will provide students with a full school-day’s-worth of battery life as well as a 21st-century learning platform.

The devices are easy to enroll and manage, make it easy to deploy apps, provide an easy browser interface with tab management for multi-tasking, do not require antivirus or system updates and are durable and portable, according to Sprang.

“We’re trying to bring tech alive in the classroom a little bit more,” he said. “We’re trying to meet some of the needs and interests of some of our students. Some of our staff are looking for ways to use technology more often in the classrooms and a lot of our curriculums come with a lot of technology resources. By increasing the amount of devices, we think we’ll get more out of our curriculum.”

The Chromebooks will run millions of web-based applications that will open right in the browser. Students can access the apps by typing the URL into the address bar or by installing them instantly from the Chrome Web Store.

Although having internet at home would be more convenient for the students, Sprang said it is not necessary.

“Students will have the ability to download all of their classroom materials while at school in order to complete them later,” he said, adding, “All students will have access to the building and wireless internet before and after school.”

Each student will receive a Chromebook at the beginning of the school year and will return it at the end of the school year. The same device will be reissued to the same student the following fall.

Through the initiative, students in grades 5-12 will receive one Chromebook, one wall charger and one protective case.

Students will be required to bring their Chromebooks to school every day and recharge the battery every night as chargers will not always be available for use at school. Students will not be permitted to place decorations such as stickers or drawings on the devices as it is property of Fostoria City School district.

Students will not be allowed to lend their Chromebooks to others and must keep all of their passwords secure.

By signing the paperwork, students agreed to only load legal software programs onto the devices that will be used to enhance their education or is otherwise teacher-approved. They also agreed to not search for, download, display, post or distribute vulgar or offensive material or images.

Likewise, parents agreed to review material provided by the school to ensure they understand the 1:1 Chromebook Initiative policies and will discuss those policies at home with their children.

The Chromebooks are equipped with filtering software that works any time students connect to the internet. However, officials encourage parents to remain aware of how their student(s) use their devices and to monitor their activity.

“This initiative is the perfect opportunity for our families, community, parents and staff to demonstrate the character attribute of responsibility,” Sprang said. “However, if lost, the student will need to pay the full replacement cost of the device.”

Students will still be responsible for all of the work related to their classes if the device is lost.

If a Chromebook is stolen off campus, the theft must be immediately reported to the police and a copy of the police report must be provided to the school the next day in session. If the device is stolen on campus, it must be immediately reported to the principal.

Students will not be allowed to bring their own, personal laptops for use at school for liability reasons.

If a device is not working, and the issue was not caused by damage or neglect from the student, the student will receive another device on loan until their device is fixed.

“We want to extend the resources that can be used in the classroom,” Sprang said. “We want to allow students to use their skills in a manner to increase engagement, creativity and collaboration, which are essential skills in the 21st century.”

Comments

comments