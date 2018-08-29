Cookin’ for a Cause

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

SCOTT SCHERF / the Review Times

Fostoria City Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang works with senior executive chef from ProMedica Toledo Hospital Hannah Robertson to make sushi and sushi rolls during the Fostoria ProMedica Community Hospital’s Cookin’ for a Cause event Wednesday night at the Meadowbrook Park Ballroom in Bascom. The event featured seven food stations including crab cakes, general so’s chicken, beef teriyaki skewers and many more along with silent and live auction items. Funds raised from the event will be used for the second floor remodeling project at the hospital which includes renovation of 10,000 square feet of patient care areas including the creation of 17 private patient rooms.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Utility to close coal power plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania

Posted On30 Aug 2018

Officials: Car goes off roadway, kills construction worker

Posted On30 Aug 2018

Officials hold groundbreaking for expansion of airport

Posted On30 Aug 2018

Ohio State trustees to be updated on doctor abuse inquiry

Posted On30 Aug 2018

Indians’ Miller Back On Disabled List With Shoulder Issue

Posted On29 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Prep volleyball: McComb wins battle of unbeatens

McCOMB — The scores kept getting closer but McComb never lost a set in posting a 25-13, 25-20, 25-22 win over Van Buren on Wednesday in a
Posted On 29 Aug 2018
Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football Friday’s Games Western Buckeye League Celina at Kenton Defiance at Lima Shawnee Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial Van
Posted On 29 Aug 2018
Off

Prep football: FHS seeking better execution against Scott

By SCOTT COTTOS STAFF WRITER Fostoria High School’s football team isn’t going back to the drawing board. The Redmen are just going to
Posted On 29 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company