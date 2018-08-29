SCOTT SCHERF / the Review Times

Fostoria City Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang works with senior executive chef from ProMedica Toledo Hospital Hannah Robertson to make sushi and sushi rolls during the Fostoria ProMedica Community Hospital’s Cookin’ for a Cause event Wednesday night at the Meadowbrook Park Ballroom in Bascom. The event featured seven food stations including crab cakes, general so’s chicken, beef teriyaki skewers and many more along with silent and live auction items. Funds raised from the event will be used for the second floor remodeling project at the hospital which includes renovation of 10,000 square feet of patient care areas including the creation of 17 private patient rooms.

