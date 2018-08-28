M. LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Law enforcement officials flood Eco Village on Peeler Drive Monday afternoon following a report of a man with a gun threatening a woman. Law enforcement responding to the scene included Fostoria Police Division, State Highway Patrol, Seneca County Sheriff, Wood County Sheriff, Special Response Team and K-9 dogs from Fostoria and Wood County. Police received a report the man had barricaded himself in an apartment. After searching apartments, police learned the man had fled prior to their arrival. Fostoria Fire Division also responded to the scene.

