Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Monday:

• Niko Diaz, 27, 123 Clark St., arrested on a bench warrant.

• One adult was arrested after a Lynn Street complainant reported he was assaulted by his fiance.

citations

Monday:

• Verbal warning issued for red light violation following a traffic stop on North Countyline.

Sunday:

• Citation issued for traffic following a traffic stop at Fall Street and Columbus Avenue.

thefts

Monday:

• A North Main Street caller reported someone stole stone from his business. Caller stated he followed the trail and it ends at a house in the 700 block of North Main Street. Officer attempted to locate the workers but no one was at the location and no one was answering the door. Complaint on file, approximately $95, in stone stolen. Complainant also reported there are large chunks of concrete being dumped on the complainant’s property that came from the North Main Street residence. Complainant advised it will cost him approximately $95 to dispose of the concrete. Statement collected for investigation.

vandalism

Sunday:

• Hays Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding her ex-boyfriend breaking all of her property. Officer advised complainant of their options.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Officer was out with a chihuahua that would not get out of the roadway at Jackson and Maple streets. Officer advised the dog will not allow him to get close to it; dog took off running.

• Officer was out on a follow up on East Fremont Street.

• Officer was out on Wyandotte Street with John’s Towing to impound an abandoned motor home.

• Caller reported she was at an East South Street location to drop off a sweeper; door is unlocked and an alarm is sounding. Keyholder contacted. Alarm turned off.

• A Van Buren Street employee reported an assault victim was being treated. Investigation pending. Statement left for victim.

• Circle Drive caller requested officer regarding several suspicious juveniles in the area. Officer advised they were unable to locate any one in the area, all is quiet.

• Security company advising of a burglar alarm with a glass break on Plaza Drive. Key holder contacted; building cleared; everything appears fine.

• Officer completed a building check on Park Avenue.

• Officer discovered an open door and audible alarm during a building check on Zeller Road. Alarm company has not yet called; negative contact made with any keyholder; door is secured but audible alarm is still sounding; officer will return if needed.

Sunday:

• Seneca County 9-1-1 transfer; a Northview Drive caller requesting to speak to an officer regarding her juvenile daughter.

• Security company advising of a burglar alarm from interior motion front set off at an East Lytle Street location. Upon entering the store, the front door was open.

• Seneca County 9-1-1 transfer advising of a verbal altercation on Peeler Drive. Caller stated a female threatened to assault her. Caller advised of her options and will be contacting management in the morning. Seneca County received another 9-1-1 call from the Peeler Drive female stating the female who was threatening her before has pushed her way into her house. Officer advised all subjects warned for disorderly conduct; will attempt to make contact with apartment manager.

• Chesapeake caller requested officer for vehicle unlock. Assistance rendered.

• Officer transported a male to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

• A Bricker Street caller requested a report on file regarding an incident with her neighbors as she was walking her dogs. Complainant reported when she got to her yard at the alley the neighbor’s three chihuahuas came running toward her. Complainant was able to get into a neighbor’s garage and was yelling for the owners to get the dogs. Complainant advised the neighbor has been posting comments on social media about her and stated this is not the first time the dogs have run after her not being on a leash. Report on file per request

• Caller reported his vehicle was damaged while he was at a friend’s house. Vehicle was in an alley off of Main and Fourth streets.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported their elderly neighbor’s vehicle is running and no one is in the car. Vehicle turned off.

• South Vine Street caller reported her 6-year-old autistic son is throwing things at her and her mother and is threatening to kill them. Complainant called back and advised her son calmed down once she told him she called the police; requested to cancel call.

• A North Main Street caller reported a concrete driveway at a house on North Main Street is being torn out; a Bobcat is being loaded up and they are going down the street losing pieces in the roadway. Subject advised of complaint and will clean up the mess.

• An East Lytle Street employee reported finding an illegal substance by the store. Officer advised evidence was collected for destruction.

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported someone ran over his mailbox while he was away sometime between 1-3 p.m.; stated a female witness stopped and told complainant it was a white car. Requested report on file.

• A complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding a situation that happened Friday afternoon into Saturday evening.

• Caller reported a domestic going on at apartments on corner of East Center and South Poplar streets. Officer spoke with subject who advised there was nothing going on. Everything OK.

• Union Street caller reported he found property in the middle of the road that may be involved with drugs. Officer met with the complainant who found a broken e-cigarette. Caller advised he did not know and that he will throw it in the trash.

Seneca County

arrests

Monday:

• Arthur Freeman Jr., 58, Amsden.

citations

Sunday:

• Citation issued for expired license and license plate light following a traffic stop on West Ohio 12.

• Verbal warning issued for two headlights required following a traffic stop at Franklin and State streets in Bettsville.

• Verbal warning issued for speed following a traffic stop on West 224 and South Township Road 59.

• Citation issued for speed following a traffic stop on West 224 and West County Road 59.

• Citation issued for speed following a traffic stop on West 224 and West County Road 59.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic following a traffic stop on U.S. 224 and U.S. 23.

• Citation issued for speed following a traffic stop on Ohio 587 and West Township Road 96.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Kuns Northcoast Security reported an alarm activation on Emma Street in Bettsville. Keyholder advised there are people there working and packing things; accidental activation.

• Caller reported her uncle is sitting in their drive on North Township Road 1002 in his Red Dodge truck. She believes he has been drinking and he has schizophrenia.

Sunday:

• Welfare check requested on a juvenile at a West County Road 28 location. Deputy advised there was no answer at the door.

• Deputies responded to a report of a male with a wound to the head on County Road 31 in Liberty Township. Coroner also called to the scene.

• A Carthage Texas caller requested deputies check the area of U.S. 224 and U.S. 23 for a red International semi, last know location on a ping. Deputy left message with dispatch confirming it to the vehicle they are looking for.

fire/EMS runs

Monday:

• EMS responded to a report of a male stating he was suicidal and in extreme pain at a West Ohio 18 and County Road 69 location. Male stated he was not suicidal, just in a lot of pain. Transported by squad with no problems.

