Fair opening ceremonies tonight

Hancock County Fair will be making full use of the newly-built Old Mill Stream Centre, with events planned in the building every day of the fair.

Since last year’s county fair, a new cattle show ring has also been constructed.

Tonight, opening ceremonies will be at 7 p.m. in the Old Mill Stream Centre. The fair king and queen coronations will follow.

When the fair officially begins Wednesday, veterans will be treated to something “like a little USO show” at the new building, said Dave Thomas, operations and facilities manager at the fairgrounds.

There will be several musical performances in the Old Mill Stream Centre.

The Reunion Band will play there at 8 p.m. Thursday. Luke Rausch will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday. The Saturday night entertainment is Electrik Circus, also at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the Morse Family Gospel Singers will perform at 7 p.m. Thomas noted that, being indoors, the concert won’t be drowned out by the tractor pulls happening simultaneously.

The building will also host Dr. Insecta and his “Incredible Unforgettable Bug Lab Experience,” and COSI Science Spots, among other activities.

The fair board wants to get feedback on what people like in the new building.

“It’s the people’s facility,” Thomas said.

The fair board wanted a facility that could be rented out year-round for community events, Thomas said.

The $1.4 million, 15,000-square-foot building is available for wedding receptions, parties, corporate events and meetings. Completed in June, the Old Mill Stream Centre can seat 700 or 800 people, Thomas said.

The building has a catering kitchen — coolers and counters only — and concessions will be offered during the fair.

It is also home to the first air-conditioned restrooms at the fairgrounds.

The Old Mill Stream Centre will be a “place of comfort” — somewhere fairgoers can relax and cool off, Thomas said.

Meanwhile, fair cattle will be shown in a new, separate ring, rather than inside the barn they’re housed in.

Cattle numbers were growing, explained Charlie Beagle, president of the Hancock County Cattlemen’s Association.

The old show ring took up about 60 feet by 40 feet within the cattle barn, he said. The new ring is 55 by 80 feet.

Fencing was repositioned at the wash rack, where cattle are cleaned off before they’re shown, and a new concrete base was poured, Beagle said.

The Cattlemen’s Association organized the private funding of the show ring. One family was the primary contributor, Beagle said, and will be recognized Friday morning around 9 a.m., he said.

