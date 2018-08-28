Commissioners to talk parking, investments

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Seneca County commissioners will discuss parking issued when they meet at 10 a.m. today at their office, 111 Madison St.

The county leaders will discuss potential parking development in new areas as well as the implementation and enforcement of new policies in county lots.

Green spaces are to be used by county personnel only during business hours (7 a.m.-5 p.m.) while yellow spots are for anyone to use but are limited to two hours.

In other business, Commissioner Shayne Thomas is to update the board on the county’s investment portfolio and commissioners are to discuss moving or canceling the Sept. 18 meeting. County Administrator Stacy Wilson said only one commissioner is available Sept. 18.

Commissioners will also discuss bringing in special counsel to guide them through the Ohio Power Siting Board process related to the development of wind projects in Seneca County.

At about 10:30 a.m., Tiffaney Shaver, of WSOS, is to give an update to the board on the Community Housing Improvement Project. The program aims to help residents who don’t have the resources or ability to make repairs to their homes.

The following legislation is to be considered:

• A request from the prosecutor’s office for a $10,000 supplemental appropriation to the METRICH Fund. The money is to be used for travel.

• A $15,293.05 appropriation adjustment within the Ditch Maintenance Fund on behalf of the Seneca Conservation District. Funding would be moved from contract repairs to auditor/treasurer fees and the ditch maintenance assessment line.

• A $121,545 contract with JB Roofing for replacing two sections of the Seneca County Jail roof.

• A $317,365.90 contract with M.P. Dory Co. For a guardrail installation project.

• A $1,038,553.68 contract with M&B Asphalt for pavement work on CR 19, CR 39 and CR 32.

• A $168,496 purchase of two International 7400 dump trucks for the engineer’s office.

• Applying for $466,000 in funding through an Ohio Public Works Commission program.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Man Pleads Guilty To Murder Charge In Missing Wife’s Death

Posted On27 Aug 2018

Police: Fleeing Driver Shot, Killed After Firing At Officers

Posted On27 Aug 2018

Martinez Is Huskers’ Starter, Man He Beat Out Leaves School

Posted On27 Aug 2018

Martinez Is Nebraska’s Starter, But Who’ll Be His Backup?

Posted On27 Aug 2018

Ohio State Interim Coach Not Interviewed In Meyer Probe

Posted On27 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s scoreboard

Prep Football Friday’s Games Western Buckeye League Celina at Kenton Defiance at Lima Shawnee Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial Van
Posted On 27 Aug 2018
Off

Prep sports: OHSAA gets favorable Ohio Supreme Court ruling

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court on Monday granted a motion by the Ohio High School Activities Association to suspend a temporary
Posted On 27 Aug 2018
Off

Prep sports: Vanlue wins third straight volleyball match

VANLUE — Maliah Snook led Vanlue in aces, kills and blocks as the Wildcats swept Lima Temple Christian 25-10, 25-12, 25-19 in a nonleague
Posted On 27 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company