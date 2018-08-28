Arts, crafts headed downtown

Arts and Crafts is the theme of the next Fostoria Farmers’ Market of the season scheduled 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets in downtown Fostoria.

The market is being sponsored by Fostoria Community Arts Council. The Arts Council will offer children of all ages the opportunity to try rock painting.

Many local and area artists and crafters will be set up including Kenzi Lung’s “Exhale and Create” wooden home décor; Sue Chandler’s country home interiors; Frank Grafmiller’s wine bottle candle holders; Linda Perrine’s wind chimes and garden art; Al Deuble’s carved wooden item; Abby Everding’s outlet covers and hair bows; Pat Coronado’s handmade aprons and jewelry; Ruth Hasselman’s handstitched items; Chris Leiter’s painted glass; Peg Kauffman’s crocheted kitchen items; Jim Mollenkopf’s prints and books; Deb McEwen’s Windsong Pottery; John Richard’s Kidz n Tunes; and Joy Lance’s fabric tissue box/wine bottle covers.

Fresh, local produce and fall plants will be available from Barb & Dicks, Mr. Basket, and the Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. Senior and WIC produce vouchers are accepted. Other items include honey products from Just Natural Sweeteners, baked goods from Country Crafts and Susan Engle; Coonies Kettle Corn; homemade jellies, soaps, jewelry and painted gourds from Just Jammin & Stuff; natural lotions and soaps from Appalachian Wilderness; Amish brooms from the Fostoria Lions Club; Relay for Life has BBQ dinner tickets, t-shirts & various items; Paparazzi and Premiere Jewelry; free facials with Mary Kay products; Scentsy; Savvy Hair Expressions will have their fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Awareness; Eastern Star will have Mennel Popcorn and gel candles; Costco; the Review Times; Fostoria Glass Gallery. The Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches and muffins in the Masonic building across the street from the market, and Slingers Hot Dogs will be available.

The Fostoria Farmers’ Market is sponsored by the Fostoria Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. and the Review Times.

For more information visit Fostoria Farmers’ Market on Facebook, email fostoriamarket@yahoo.com or call 419-435-1718.

