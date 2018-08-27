Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller requested an officer as they struck an animal but couldn’t locate it near Park Avenue and Lincoln Avenue at 8:08 p.m.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at Buckley and East Jackson streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic control device violation following a traffic stop at North Vine and West North streets.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

Thursday:

• Officer issued warnings for a stop sign violation and to obtain an Ohio driver’s license following a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Sixth streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at East Lytle Street and Columbus Avenue.

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop on Perry Street.

• Officer issued warning for an expired operator’s license and a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at West North and North Grant streets.

thefts

Friday:

• A Sandusky Street complainant requested an officer for a male subject who refused to give them back their wallet.

• Caller reported $5 in change was stolen from her vehicle while on North Union Street.

Thursday:

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about a phone that was taken. Incident is under investigation.

vandalism

Friday:

• Caller stated a subject damaged his girlfriend’s vehicle on Sandusky Street. Officer was unable to make contact with the other half; advised complainant to file a report to follow through with charges.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Subject came on station to report receiving a fraudulent check.

• Caller complained of a nuisance animal near Union Court and North Union Street; stated the dog was barking habitually. Officer noted four different dogs barking upon arrival; spoke with one owner who took their dog inside.

• Complainant reported her boyfriend was throwing items and causing a disturbance at a South Poplar Street location. Officer noted it was a verbal altercation and the parties were separated.

• City employees requested officers assistance in having vehicles removed from a parking lot at South Main and East Center streets.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 hangup from an Elm Street address; could hear a heated argument in the background. Officer noted a mother and son were working out family issues; advised of options.

• Caller stated she had left her wallet on her vehicle and located it at Sumner and Sandusky streets; noted most items were recovered but wanted a report on file in case anyone located her other belongings.

Thursday:

• Complainant requested an officer check the outside of his Roosevelt Road residence as he had been having trouble with his neighbors. Officer checked the residence; everything was secure.

• Caller reported three juveniles were driving a vehicle with another juvenile on the hood near Walnut and Summit streets. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported a domestic incident on Buckley Street. Subject was warned for disorderly conduct and advised he would be arrested if officers had to return.

• A North Wood Street caller requested an officer for a bat in the residence. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a juvenile at a Northview Drive address. Officer spoke with the parents.

• Findlay Police Department requested an officer check a College Avenue address to make contact with subjects.

• A Perry Street employee requested an officer for a male subject on the property in a truck. Subject was working on their vehicle.

• Complainant requested an officer for a Francis Avenue neighbor who left grass clippings in the roadway. Officer noted no safety concerns or violations observed.

• Caller requested an officer for a possible intoxicated male subject in a vehicle on North Countyline Street. Female drove the male home.

• Caller reported hearing two gunshots south of Eastern Avenue. Officers were unable to locate; would be on the look out.

• A Beier Drive employee requested an officer for issues with juveniles. Parents were advised they are responsible for their children’s behavior and needed to start parenting the children or they would be cited.

Seneca County

accidents

Friday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle non-injury crash in the 90 block of Washington Street in Bettsville at 12:04 p.m.

