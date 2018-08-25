Teachers, officials prepare for new year

By MORGAN MANNS

The first day of school for Fostoria students is less than a week away.

Parents, students and school officials are all preparing for the transition from summer break.

Fostoria City Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang had a few important things during Friday morning’s board of education meeting to note for returning families and students regarding construction on the campus.

“We want to remind everyone to be careful while traveling on campus,” he said. “The safety of our students and staff is important so we just want everyone to watch their speed and be vigilant.”

He expressed the importance of following the traffic flow around campus, including the one-way street between Fostoria Junior/Senior High School and the south parking lot. Traffic will travel from east to west on that road. Anyone who does not follow the one-way signs will be cited.

The entrance from H.L. Ford Drive between the junior/senior high and the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary schools is also a one-way exit for parents and students to allow better traffic flow for buses, according to Sprang.

Parents must drop their students off at the south entrance of the building. Student drivers and visitors must park in the south parking lot while staff members may park in the south or east parking lots. Bus traffic will enter from Park Avenue and drop students off at the east doors near the cafeteria.

There will be four entrances/exits for events: the east and west entrance doors (starred).

FIES parents must drop their students off at the south doors, entering from the east and exiting to the west. Staff and visitors are asked to park in the south parking lot. Buses will drop students off in the north parking lot.

Construction on the two buildings is making progress.

Sprang said the steel exterior shell of the FJSHS is expected to delivered and established before the cold sets in. Crews are planning to be able to work on the interior of the structure throughout the winter due to the protection of the shell.

Crews have been forming the outside of the 123,400 square-foot junior/senior high school building as well as putting in all of the underground work such as plumbing.

The project also includes a 14,500 square-foot addition to the FIES building — creating nine classrooms for preK-kindergarten — and renovations throughout the 1994 structure, which are almost completed.

Over the summer, crews have been repairing the lighting in the main gymnasium at FIES, renovating the auxiliary gym to become the library and revamping the administrative offices and hallways, replacing the heating and cooling system, painting and moving the entrance office to the south from the north.

These phases of the project at FIES are expected to be completed within the first few weeks of the school year.

“We’re moving right along,” Sprang said. “Things are starting to take shape and phases of the project are being completed and we’re excited to see the process continue toward the completion of the project.”

Through a partnership with the Ohio School Facilities Commission, the state is funding 89 percent of the nearly $50 million building project, leaving the district to pay $9,446,893, including costs of LFIs, or locally-funded initiatives.

Other parts of the project include demolition of most of the current FJSHS building, which was built in the 1970s, the Riley Elementary and Longfellow schools and the former Holmes Elementary School building.

The district will keep the northern section of the FJSHS building — including the commons area, cafeteria, gymnasium, performing arts center, weight room, art classrooms and band and choir rooms — and will have a corridor attaching it to the new facility, which is being built north of the current building atop the former north parking lot.

Construction and renovations to the elementary building will be completed in time for the 2019-20 academic year and the expected completion date for the new FJSHS building is December of 2019.

Separately, Sprang commended the work of the Leadership Seneca County 2018 class, which collected funds through their Ready Redmen Will Excel project to purchase school supplies, campus wear and basic hygiene products for nearly 500 Fostoria City Schools’ students in need.

In addition, they purchased extra campus wear, extra hygiene products and snacks to be given to school officials for students who need them throughout the year.

“We’re extremely appreciative of their efforts to help our students,” Sprang said. “It’s been fantastic to see this happen for our families and students in need.”

Additionally, Sprang:

• Updated the board on the 1:1 Chromebook Initiative, which will put Chromebooks in the hands of all students in grades 5-12.

“Technology is an essential part of kids’ lives these days,” he said. “We want to bring that into the classroom in an appropriate way that creates an efficient and effective educational environment.”

Families are required to attend a brief informational presentation regarding the initiative and the use and care of the Chromebooks. Presentations will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday for students in grades 10-12; 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for students in grades 5-6; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for students in grades 7-8; and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for freshmen, coinciding with freshmen orientation.

Presentations will take place in the Performing Arts Center at the FJSHS. After the presentation, paperwork will need to be completed by parents/guardians for the student computer use during the 2018-19 academic year. Students will not receive their Chromebooks until the paperwork is completed and submitted.

If parents/guardians and students are not able to attend their assigned evening due to scheduling conflicts, Sprang said they may attend one of the other scheduled times.

• Provided back-to-school events.

Supply drop off will take place form 2-4 p.m. Thursday at Longfellow and Riley elementary schools and from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday at FIES.

Parent information nights are scheduled for after school begins in an effort to separate the supply drop off from the informational piece.

“Teachers are trying to talk to 25 different kids all at once while also worrying about where the school supplies go,” Sprang said. “Families leave unsatisfied because they don’t get the information they really want and teachers leave unsatisfied because they don’t get to talk about what matters. With this set up, parents will be learning what’s going on in the classroom and the building and teachers will be better able to explain things to them.”

Parent information nights are scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Longfellow; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Riley; 5-5:30 p.m. for third-grade students and families and 5:30-6:30 p.m. for 4-6 graders and families Sept. 18 at FIES; and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at FJSHS.

• Announced the district received the McKinney-Vento Grant again this year after a one-year hiatus. The grant is a federal law that ensures immediate enrollment and educational stability for homeless children and provides federal funding to states for the purpose of supporting district programs that serve homeless students.

Sprang said the district is working on creating a program to provide resources for families involved; however, that program is still in the building stages.

In other business, the board:

• Authorized the treasurer to transfer cash balances from a Longfellow fund to a Riley fund and rename the account PreK-2 PSSF.

• Adopted a resolution adding the following sentence to the board policy: “A ‘meeting’ shall include, but not be limited to, regular, special, organizational and work sessions, and shall occur each time there is a separate agenda.” Sprang said this is just adding clarification to the policy.

• Accepted the employment of Mindy Brown, FJSHS English/science/GTE teacher; Erin Joseph, third grade teacher; Emily Loyd, FJSHS science teacher; July Sharkey, fourth grade teacher; and Duane Hammer, bus driver.

• Approved agreements between FCS and Vanguard-Sentinel for educational and remedial support services; and between FCS and Wood County Educational Service Center for the MD Program.

• Adopted the 2018-19 academic calendar.

The next FCS Board of Education meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Sept. 17 in the board room at FJSHS, 1001 Park Ave.

