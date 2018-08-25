Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• East High Street caller reported a hit/skip accident. Caller described the vehicle as a white SUV with a luggage rack. Officer advised east bound vehicle clipped driver side mirror. Waiting on neighbor to arrive home from work to check exterior cameras.

arrests

Thursday:

• Cinnamon Barchus arrested from a Stinchcomb location on a warrant out of Seneca County. Released to Seneca County Sheriff’s Department.

citations

Thursday:

• Verbal warning issued for traffic following a traffic stop at East Fremont and North Town streets.

Wednesday:

• Verbal warning issued for equipment following a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue.

• Citation issued for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at North Main and east North streets.

• Verbal warning issued for brake lights required following a traffic stop at South Main and East Crocker streets.

• Verbal warning issued for stop sign following a traffic stop at West Jackson and Cory streets.

• Citation issued for stop sign violation; warning issued for turn signal, seatbelt, speed and improper turn following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

vandalism

Thursday:

• Caller reported and East Lytle Street ATM damaged. Under investigation.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A caller receiving a phone call from elderly female in distress on Stinchcomb Drive. Officer advised female was not injured; given number for Firelands.

• An East Lytle Street clerk requested an officer for a subject who would not leave and is bothering customers. Officer advised subject of complaint; subject left area.

• Caller reported a pitbull running loose in the area of Summit and North Union streets. Officer searched area for loose dog; unable to locate.

• Rock Street caller reported having issues with daughter. Officer advised mother of options.

• Caller reported someone was screaming for help in the 500 block of North Countyline Street. Sgt. advised it sounds like someone screaming on West High Street near Countyline Street. Officer out with male who advised he was having an argument with his girlfriend. Officer dropped male off at a Nye’s Trailer Park.

• North Countyline Street caller reported an unwanted male. Mother does not want him in the house. He is permitted to stay on the property as long as he behaves.

• North Countyline Street caller reported a disturbance at residence. Continuation from a call midnight shift handled. Male and female came to collect female’s property, which the residents allowed her to get. Residents told officer male is not welcome on their property. Male advised he would be arrested if he returns.

• Walnut street caller reported juvenile is not listening. Mother is looking to pursue charges if juvenile’s behavior does not change.

• Building checks completed on East Lytle, South Poplar, Sandusky and Buckley streets.

• Fremont Street caller reported he was assaulted by his sister. Officer advised male and female got into an argument over the male’s excessive drinking. During the argument the male fell and struck his arm. Another witness confirmed the female did not touch the male. Female left location.

• Officer observed subject walking southbound on North Countyline Street’ and appeared to be intoxicated. Subject’s grandfather showed up and is giving him a ride home.

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported he was threatened over the phone by employees from a local restaurant. Officer advised complainant got into a verbal argument with a female employee over the phone. He was advised to contact the manager in the morning.

• Building checks completed on West South Street.

• Caller reported a female at a North Countyline Street location who possibly has a warrant. Officer advised subjects not being cooperative; be on the look out for female.

• A West North Street caller requested officer for issues with a male in the area. Officer unable to make contact with male; female advised of options.

• A Maple Street caller requested an officer for messages from male. Officer spoke with subjects; requested officer standby at a later time. Officer later out for a standby; parties couldn’t come to an agreement; advised to pick later date.

• Caller requested a welfare check on two female juveniles riding bicycles in the area of Park Avenue and Kennedy Lane; unable to locate.

• East Eagle Street caller requested a vehicle unlock; assistance rendered.

• East Fourth Street caller reported objects in the roadway. Officer advised trash dumped in alley; city maintenance was contacted to remove.

• South Wood Street caller requested officer for issues with a subject at the residence. Officer spoke with subject; stated they have been living at residence for past month, advised if resident want subject to leave, they need to go through court process.

• A West High Street caller reported a vehicle parked in a handicap space with no visible placard. Vehicle gone upon officer’s arrival.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Complaint advised he is trying to move out, including some furniture, and his parents said if he didn’t pay back rent of $720 there would be a problem. Deputy advised male retrieved his property without incident; three males advised to stay off the lot of 69 or they would be arrested for trespassing; the parents were advised to stay off the lot of the other individual or they would be arrested for trespassing; the parents were advised they could file small claims court for the balance owed.

