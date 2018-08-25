Getting ready to go back to school

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School student Caira Johnson, 10, and her mother pick up school bags filled with school items Thursday morning at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School. Leadership Seneca County’s class of 2018 collected funds through their Ready Redmen Will Excel project to purchase school supplies, campus wear and basic hygiene products for nearly 500 Fostoria City Schools’ students in need. In addition, they purchased extra campus wear, extra hygiene products and snacks to be given to school officials for students who need them throughout the year. Fostoria City Schools begin classes Sept. 4.

